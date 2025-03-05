Liners cut long-haul sailings, but 'it won't be enough' to stop rates tumbling
MSC and the Ocean and Premier container shipping alliances are withdrawing some transpacific and Asia-Europe ...
The Gemini partners are making good on their promise of 90% schedule reliability, “miles ahead” of the Premier and Ocean alliances’ timekeeping, with Hapag-Lloyd performing “slightly better than Maersk”.
eeSea founder Simon Sunboell told delegates at S&P Global’s TPM25 event in Long Beach, California, this week that the Gemini pair had achieved 91% schedule reliability in the first month of operating together.
According to eeSea data to 1 March, Hapag-Lloyd the German carrier averaged 99% reliability, while Maersk was some 10% less, ...
