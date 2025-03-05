Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / TPM: Gemini carriers making good on schedule reliability promise, so far

HLAG_Teaser_Gemini-Visual_2223932215_1_Extend
By

The Gemini partners are making good on their promise of 90% schedule reliability, “miles ahead” of the Premier and Ocean alliances’ timekeeping, with Hapag-Lloyd performing “slightly better than Maersk”. 

eeSea founder Simon Sunboell told delegates at S&P Global’s TPM25 event in Long Beach, California, this week that the Gemini pair had achieved 91% schedule reliability in the first month of operating together. 

According to eeSea data to 1 March, Hapag-Lloyd the German carrier averaged 99% reliability, while Maersk was some 10% less, ...

