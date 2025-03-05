By Charlotte Goldstone 05/03/2025

The Gemini partners are making good on their promise of 90% schedule reliability, “miles ahead” of the Premier and Ocean alliances’ timekeeping, with Hapag-Lloyd performing “slightly better than Maersk”.

eeSea founder Simon Sunboell told delegates at S&P Global’s TPM25 event in Long Beach, California, this week that the Gemini pair had achieved 91% schedule reliability in the first month of operating together.

According to eeSea data to 1 March, Hapag-Lloyd the German carrier averaged 99% reliability, while Maersk was some 10% less, ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN