Ecommerce traffic will help ward off new threats to air cargo demand

By Charlotte Goldstone 22/01/2025

Volatility in the airfreight industry is likely to persist, warned forwarders this week, as a potential end to ocean freight disruption and new tariffs threaten to dampen demand.

While Scan Global Logistics (SGL) noted that the air cargo sector achieved “unexpected” demand growth of 18% last year, it predicted that double-digit growth was not on the cards for 2025.

“Airfreight demand is sustained by the prolonged Red Sea crisis,” explained the logistics provider, “and the recent news of a halt to attacks in the Red Sea could have an impact on airfreight demand.”

Additionally, David Jinks, head of consumer research for UK-based Parcelhero, warned that with the new administration in the US, “traders pushing their US online sales will be walking a tightrope if its new External Revenue Service comes knocking.”

He added that manufacturing could begin to make its way closer to home, noting: “Trump tariffs could push UK traders back into the arms of the EU.”

This was backed up today in Danish carrier Maersk’s Asia-Pacific market analysis, which predicts that the shift towards regional and localised supply chains will gain momentum this year, “driven by the need for faster delivery times, reduced costs, and mitigation of geopolitical risks”.

“This trend will see companies establishing manufacturing hubs closer to end customers to enhance resilience and efficiency,” it added – an obvious threat to long-haul airfreight demand.

Other challenges the carrier highlights include rising energy costs, geopolitical tensions, and potential fluctuations in global trade, “requiring governments and businesses to remain agile and forward-looking”.

But despite worries over airfreight demand, SGL still expects it will remain “healthy”, largely as ecommerce volumes continue to take up a “significant portion” of available capacity out of Asia.

“TikTok and Instagram venturing into commerce, will further accelerate this development,” it added.

Indeed, Mr Jinks said today he expected “content creation” to be a driving force for demand this year.

“The clock’s not going to stop for TikTok, despite the brief shutdown of its US service last weekend… Daily sales increased by 93% last year, making it a revenue stream that’s hard to ignore.

“As well as ‘TikTok Live’ shopping, expect AI to play a greater part in marketing content creation this year,” he added.

The Maersk report also assures that the Asia-Pacific economy is set to remain a “crucial driver of global growth in 2025”.

According to Morgan Stanley, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow by around 4.4%, “underpinned by robust domestic demand, improving labour markets, and the easing of pandemic-related disruptions in supply chains”.