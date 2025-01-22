Ecommerce traffic will help ward off new threats to air cargo demand

Carriers divert Indian cargo to avoid congestion worries at Colombo
With capacity still a nagging concern at Sri Lanka’s Colombo port, container lines are devising ...
WTC: LOOKING FOR DIRECTIONTSLA: SERIOUS STUFFF: STOP HEREDSV: BOUNCING BACK HD: NEW DELIVERY PARTNERSKNX: SOLID UPDATE PG: WORST CASE AVOIDEDKNX: KEEP ON TRUCKING GM: UPGRADEPLD: BEST PERFORMER AAPL: INDONESIA BAN AAPL: FALLINGMAERSK: ANOTHER HITHLAG: NOTHING CHANGEDZIM: MORE TROUBLE FOR THE SPECULATORS
WTC: LOOKING FOR DIRECTIONTSLA: SERIOUS STUFFF: STOP HEREDSV: BOUNCING BACK HD: NEW DELIVERY PARTNERSKNX: SOLID UPDATE PG: WORST CASE AVOIDEDKNX: KEEP ON TRUCKING GM: UPGRADEPLD: BEST PERFORMER AAPL: INDONESIA BAN AAPL: FALLINGMAERSK: ANOTHER HITHLAG: NOTHING CHANGEDZIM: MORE TROUBLE FOR THE SPECULATORS
Volatility in the airfreight industry is likely to persist, warned forwarders this week, as a potential end to ocean freight disruption and new tariffs threaten to dampen demand.
While Scan Global Logistics (SGL) noted that the air cargo sector achieved “unexpected” demand growth of 18% last year, it predicted that double-digit growth was not on the cards for 2025.
“Airfreight demand is sustained by the prolonged Red Sea crisis,” explained the logistics provider, “and the recent news of a halt to attacks in the Red Sea could have an impact on airfreight demand.”
Additionally, David Jinks, head of consumer research for UK-based Parcelhero, warned that with the new administration in the US, “traders pushing their US online sales will be walking a tightrope if its new External Revenue Service comes knocking.”
He added that manufacturing could begin to make its way closer to home, noting: “Trump tariffs could push UK traders back into the arms of the EU.”
This was backed up today in Danish carrier Maersk’s Asia-Pacific market analysis, which predicts that the shift towards regional and localised supply chains will gain momentum this year, “driven by the need for faster delivery times, reduced costs, and mitigation of geopolitical risks”.
“This trend will see companies establishing manufacturing hubs closer to end customers to enhance resilience and efficiency,” it added – an obvious threat to long-haul airfreight demand.
Other challenges the carrier highlights include rising energy costs, geopolitical tensions, and potential fluctuations in global trade, “requiring governments and businesses to remain agile and forward-looking”.
But despite worries over airfreight demand, SGL still expects it will remain “healthy”, largely as ecommerce volumes continue to take up a “significant portion” of available capacity out of Asia.
“TikTok and Instagram venturing into commerce, will further accelerate this development,” it added.
Indeed, Mr Jinks said today he expected “content creation” to be a driving force for demand this year.
“The clock’s not going to stop for TikTok, despite the brief shutdown of its US service last weekend… Daily sales increased by 93% last year, making it a revenue stream that’s hard to ignore.
“As well as ‘TikTok Live’ shopping, expect AI to play a greater part in marketing content creation this year,” he added.
The Maersk report also assures that the Asia-Pacific economy is set to remain a “crucial driver of global growth in 2025”.
According to Morgan Stanley, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow by around 4.4%, “underpinned by robust domestic demand, improving labour markets, and the easing of pandemic-related disruptions in supply chains”.
Houthis to cease attacks on non-Israeli shipping in Red Sea
CMA CGM set to be first liner to resume Suez transits?
Cargo sector concern after shock admin change at the TSA
Ceasefire, but incentives for Houthi attacks and ship diversions remain
As CNY and slack season approach, the ocean price-cutting begins
Rose grower sues DSV over 'bait and switch' forwarding move
Returning to Suez and rates: the shipping contract conundrum
More than 220 China-built ships at risk from US trade reprisal
Strikes end, but delays continue at Australian ports
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd shuffle port calls on transatlantic services
Service return to using Suez Canal 'just a one-off' says CMA CGM
Air cargo still flying high as capacity stays tight, but rates are slipping
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article