DSV has appointed Stefan Krikken as head of air freight, with a global responsibility for air freight procurement and product, effective immediately.
In his new role, Mr Krikken will be responsible for overseeing global air procurement, optimising the air product and driving strategic initiatives to enhance DSV’s global air freight capabilities. He will be based in Miami, Florida.
Mr Krikken has been employed by DSV for four and a half years, having begun his tenure as head of airfreight procurement for North America in January 2020.
Mr Krikken said: “My journey here over the past five years has been incredible, filled with learning, growth, and wonderful experiences. I look forward to continuing growing the relationships with our customers, airline partners, suppliers and colleagues to elevate the DSV Air Product to the next level.”
Prior to working at DSV, Mr Krikken spent just over 11 years at Swiss logistics company Panalpina. He began in 2008 as customer service for airfreight, then moved across various roles including airfreight supervisor and airfreight trade lane manager for The Netherlands. Eventually, he ended his tenure as regional airfreight trade lane manager for Americas. DSV acquired Panalpina in 2019.
Mr Krikken will succeed Mads Ravn in the position of global head of airfreight procurement, a position which he held for over a decade. Mr Ravn has been promoted to president of the DSV US air and sea division, with regional responsibility for the North America organisation.
Mr Ravn said: “I have worked for the US organisation since 1997 and have had the pleasure to work for and with my three predecessors. All with a different style of management, but with the same goal of always thriving for more. I will continue a similar approach to my new assignment, while remaining humble and focused on our customers expectations of excellence.”
Mr Ravn took on the position as president from Niels Larson, who assumed the role of executive vice president and global head of technology and healthcare in May.
