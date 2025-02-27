Walking the rumour tightrope – sale of Australia's TGE looks near
And so…
The M&A clock is ticking and with the German elections behind us, as well as the start of the second quarter just four weeks away, expectations are running high as far as the closing of the benchmark Schenker purchase by DSV is concerned.
Now
It’s time to reassess the bull case: what’s there to like, and why, and how much upside the Danish forwarder offers to shareholders.
Above all: what’s the implied synergy number – mostly: cost cuts – that’s priced into its ...
Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault
Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates
Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port
Airfreight rates rising gently as ecommerce giants eye new tradelanes
Carriers warn of cargo disruption due to strikes at Munich Airport
Maersk Saltoro delay may mean multi-million dollar claims for cherry shippers
Sanctions-busting forwarder jailed, while Europe 'ramps up the pressure'
MSC switches bigger box ships to higher-paying trades in 'landmark' move
Expeditors CEO out, 'fresh blood in' – and another top exec change expected
Taiwan and South Korea lines don't fear US levy on Chinese ships
DSV's deal-making – what's next?
How US rule-changes are putting air cargo carriers in a 'tough spot'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article