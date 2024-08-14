Alert to shippers as airfreight capacity becomes scarce and rates increase
As air cargo’s peak season approaches, shippers are faced with limited capacity, allowing forwarders to ...
We all agree that the DB Schenker (DBS) sale is a political affair that would help its parent company Deutsche Bahn (DB) get its house in order, financially.
But, let’s wonder: what’s the downside if this long-awaited divestment doesn’t happen?
With group net debt that has risen by almost €10bn since pre-Covid at the end of 2019, to read almost €34bn at the end of last year…
… and a debt pile that is traditionally front-loaded…
… DBS is perceived as the solution to ...
Container explodes on Yang Ming box ship in Chinese port
China-to-N Europe spot rates start to fall as record peak demand eases
Swift action prevents 'catastrophic event' as another explosion rocks a box ship
Shippers 'running out of options' to get their peak season goods out of Asia
Flexport's losses pile up as Ryan shoots from the hip: 'Avoid VCs!'
Pitney Bowes bows out of global e-commerce with sale of loss-making GEC
Container rates ex-China dip – just a glitch, as demand stays strong
China-to-Europe railfreight rates soaring as operators develop Red Sea alternatives
More challenges for container shipping may be lurking as contract talks loom
Top seven box terminal operators now control 40% of global throughput
MSC revives Asia-USEC Liberty service, despite threat of port strikes
Port strikes would expose airfreight's vulnerability to a 'capacity crisis'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article