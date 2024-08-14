By Alessandro Pasetti 14/08/2024

We all agree that the DB Schenker (DBS) sale is a political affair that would help its parent company Deutsche Bahn (DB) get its house in order, financially.

But, let’s wonder: what’s the downside if this long-awaited divestment doesn’t happen?

With group net debt that has risen by almost €10bn since pre-Covid at the end of 2019, to read almost €34bn at the end of last year…

… and a debt pile that is traditionally front-loaded…

… DBS is perceived as the solution to ...

