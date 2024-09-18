RTR: CVC urges Deutsche Bahn to reconsider Schenker sale to DSV, letter shows
REUTERS reports here: Financial investor CVC is urging German state railway conglomerate Deutsche Bahn to reconsider ...
€14.3bn ($15.9bn), the enterprise value stamped on Schenker by DSV at takeover, buys a lot of things in the corporate world.
It helped the Danes secure a friendly deal with one of the two most prominent German 3PLs, but if you recall, it was another promotional stunt at the end of the pandemic that seemed to steer Danish M&A interest elsewhere when, as The Wall Street Journal reported*, “Logistics giant DSV” was readying to “target US in renewed acquisition drive”.
