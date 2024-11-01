By Alex Lennane 01/11/2024

Canada’s ports look set to be restricted on both coasts, with west coast ports including Vancouver and Prince Rupert to be hit with labour action on Monday, following the closure of terminals at the port of Montreal yesterday.

The ILWU Local 514 yesterday issued a strike notice for Monday November 4 at 8.00. But the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) has punched back firmly, implementing a coast-wide lockout of ILWU Local 514 workers.

The BCMEA said: “ILWU Local 514’s strike action will have repercussions across B.C.’s waterfront operations, and strike activity can easily escalate, including a complete withdrawal of labour without notice.

“Accordingly, to facilitate a safe and orderly wind-down of operations, the BCMEA has issued formal notice of its intention to defensively lock out all ILWU Local 514 members on Monday, November 4 at or around 09:00 am PT.

“Should it be required, this coastwide lockout will shut down all cargo operations of BCMEA member companies across the province. It will not affect longshoring operations on grain vessels or cruise operations.

“We did not arrive to this decision lightly. This regretful action follows thorough consideration of ILWU Local 514’s continued intransigence and their provocative decision to proceed with another strike notice, despite being found to have been bargaining in bad faith on three occasions.”

While the ILWU’s Longshore Locals have agreed a new collective agreement, after the expiration of the previous contract on March 31, 2023, the Local 514 Ship & Dock Foremen has yet to agree a new deal.

Over on the east coast, the port of Montreal’s Termont-operated terminals currently remain closed after an “unlimited” strike began yesterday, triggering the employers to threaten job cuts.

The Maritime Employers Association (MEA) said yesterday that it “deplores the new unlimited strike called by the Port of Montréal Longshoremen’s Union that specifically paralyzes the two terminals operated by Termont as of 11:00 a.m. today.

“The MEA has been affected by a drop in volume at the Port of Montréal for several months already, forcing it to make some cuts within the organisation. It continues to regularly review its situation. Difficult but necessary decisions may have to be made to cope with the many impacts of this new strike.”

Urging the government to intervene, it also noted: “The MEA cannot grant the Union’s demand to change work hours without formal negotiations. The schedules used on the different docks – shift and relay – called into question by the union in recent days, are enshrined in the collective agreement in force and cannot be used as a bargaining chip for a strike targeting a single operator, as is the case today.”

Meanwhile, the shadow of a US east and Gulf coast port strike in January is looming, with forwarders and shippers starting to look at their options – again.