By Ian Putzger Americas correspondent 11/03/2025

Air Charter Service (ACS) is expanding its footprint: last month the UK-based air charter broker opened offices in Montreal and Milan; its time-critical division, which offers door-to-door services, added a leg in North America with an office in Houston.

More will follow, said global cargo director Dan Morgan-Evans.

These moves point to a robust sector. Last year the market appeared to have settled into a “new normal, post Covid”, with steady demand in the key verticals ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN