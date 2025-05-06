Canada makes legal move to take over Russian AN-124

American shrimpers welcome plan to 'make seafood great again'
Fish and seafood supply chains could be set to change following a US plan to ...
An AN-124 could switch from Russian ownership to Ukrainian, after Canada – where the aircraft has been parked since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022 – took legal steps to gain possession. Canada’s plan is then to give it to Ukraine. However, Volga-Dnepr, which owns the aircraft, has filed lawsuits to stop Canada taking possession.
The Russian foreign ministry has called seizure of the plane “cynical and shameless” ? but it seems highly unlikely that Canada will return the aircraft to ...
Teamsters union vows UPS will be 'in for a hell of a fight' over jobs cull
US tariffs and trade war will result in 'Covid-like' shortages and layoffs
Ecommerce air traffic to US set to grind to a halt as de minimis exemption ends
DSV completes DB Schenker buy as it notes strong Q1 performance by Air & Sea
Where will the freighters go as capacity shifts from tariff-hit China-US lane?
Congestion and rising costs at Europe's box ports to last into summer
Widespread blanked sailings stave off major collapse of transpacific rates
End of de minimis will bring turbulence for airfreight shippers and forwarders
Good first quarter for Hapag Lloyd and ONE, 'but it's all downhill from here'
HMM takes ships from sinking transpacific for another Asia-Middle East service
Gemini Cooperation carriers steam ahead of rivals in reliability stakes
Global Forwarding drags DHL Q1 numbers down, but 'we have the remedy'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article