Canada makes legal move to take over Russian AN-124

By Alex Lennane 06/05/2025

An AN-124 could switch from Russian ownership to Ukrainian, after Canada – where the aircraft has been parked since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022 – took legal steps to gain possession. Canada’s plan is then to give it to Ukraine. However, Volga-Dnepr, which owns the aircraft, has filed lawsuits to stop Canada taking possession.

The Russian foreign ministry has called seizure of the plane “cynical and shameless” ? but it seems highly unlikely that Canada will return the aircraft to ...

