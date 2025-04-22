Bangladesh readies new air cargo facilities after ban by India
After India cancelled the use of its transhipment facilities for Bangladesh cargo, the government decided ...
Fish and seafood supply chains could be set to change following a US plan to “restore American competitiveness” in the sector.
The plan, which aims to deregulate US fishing – including raising catch limits, preventing fishing grounds going to offshore wind companies, and expanding commercial fishing into previously protected areas such as the Pacific Islands – has been welcomed in the country.
The Southern Shrimp Alliance said the executive order “directly confronts the existential threats facing our domestic shrimp industry – unfair ...
