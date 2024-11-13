Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Andreas Schwertfeger is new marine logistics sales director at Priority Freight

Photo: Priority Freight
By

UK-based time-critical logistics solutions provider Priority Freight has appointed Andreas Schwertfeger (above) as its new director of sales of its marine logistics arm.

Mr Schwertfeger joins from Crane Worldwide Logistics, where he led account management for the EMEA region, and in his new role “will oversee sales strategies across Europe for the marine logistics sector and lead initiatives to expand market reach, enhance client relationships, and reinforce the company’s status as a global leader in time-critical logistics”.

“Priority Freight is excited to welcome Andreas, a proven industry leader, to our senior team,” said Stuart Stobie, chief commercial officer at Priority Freight.

“His dedication to excellence and his deep understanding of diverse sectors align perfectly with our mission to meet and exceed our clients’ expectations. Andreas’ leadership will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in driving our marine logistics growth and ensuring we deliver the exceptional service our clients depend on,” he added.

Mr Schwertfeger’s career also includes senior roles at DSV and food and beverage logistics specialist Gebr Schoemaker.

“I am honoured to join Priority Freight at such an exciting time,” he said. “I am eager to work alongside this talented team to deliver solutions that make a real difference for our clients and build new relationships,” he added.

