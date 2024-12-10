Air One awaits decision on Air Belgium cargo business bid

The Loadstar explains: How the EC approved the Korean Air-Asiana merger
The European Commission’s decision to approve the merger of Korean Air and Asiana has taken ...
Air One is planning an expansion, hoping via a consortium to buy Air Belgium’s cargo business.
The consortium comprises Air One Holding International and Peso Aviation Management, the company formed by air cargo veteran and former head of Saudi Cargo Peter Scholten, according to Newmobility. The plan is to take on about half of the airline’s current staff.
The €800,000 deal does not include aircraft, which Air Belgium lease. Instead, the potential investors want to expand Air One’s freighter fleet and open an operational base in Brussels. Air One has subsidiaries in the UK, Moldova and Romania. The court will make a decision this week. Newmobility has the full story.
