Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / DSV agenda reveals it's eyeing more M&A – and pay rises for directors

dreamstime_xs_255157364
Photo: Dreamstime
By

DSV has revealed plans to continue on its M&A spree, while also proposing to give its board members a minimum 33% pay rise ,due to the “complexity” of integrating DB Schenker. 

Announcing the Danish forwarder’s AGM on 20 March, the agenda reveals proposals to renew authorisation to increase the share capital in support of M&A. 

“Mergers & acquisitions is a vital part of DSV’s strategy and has been the foundation for creating significant value for our shareholders,” notes the agenda. “The board ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DSV M&A

    Most read news

    Maersk skips call at Rotterdam as labour issues bring delay

    The shape of Asia-Europe shipping capacity as the new alliances bed in

    CBP won't be ready for flood of extra processing after de minimis pause

    Near-shoring drives Mexican warehouse space to historic lows

    Rough seas drive powerless MSC box ship aground on Canadian coast

    'Hands on triggers' over Gaza a threat to early Red Sea return

    Chaos at Chittagong as port workers' strike creates vessel and box backlogs

    Temu sellers using fake US postage labels to boost profits

    New terminal at Dholera Airport will emerge as 'a major cargo handler'

    Ecommerce platforms cancel flights and slash capacity – market is 'a mess'

    Air traffic controllers' walkout closes Belgian airspace tomorrow

    Evergreen adds eleven 24,000 teu box ships to its orderbook

    Carriers should 'share some of the risk', say shippers eyeing new contracts

    MSC revises Mediterranean-US east coast transatlantic network

    DSV agenda reveals it's eyeing more M&A – and pay rises for directors

    Alarm bells ringing with the end of de minimis – ultimately it will add costs