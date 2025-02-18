DSV agenda reveals it's eyeing more M&A – and pay rises for directors

By Alex Lennane 18/02/2025

DSV has revealed plans to continue on its M&A spree, while also proposing to give its board members a minimum 33% pay rise ,due to the “complexity” of integrating DB Schenker.

Announcing the Danish forwarder’s AGM on 20 March, the agenda reveals proposals to renew authorisation to increase the share capital in support of M&A.

“Mergers & acquisitions is a vital part of DSV’s strategy and has been the foundation for creating significant value for our shareholders,” notes the agenda. “The board ...

