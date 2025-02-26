Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Asiana completes sale of cargo business to Air Incheon

AsianahasappointedWFStohandleitsfreighterflightsinMilanMalpensa
By

And it has closed: Asiana’s cargo business will be part of Air Incheon on 10 June, in line with the conditions of its merger with Korean Air. 

Its ten 747 freighters, one 767F, and some 800 staff will transfer to Air Incheon. The EC also requested that Korean Air transfer some European passenger routes, which will go to T’way Air, a Korean budget carrier. 

Korea Herald has the story. 

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Asiana Asiana Cargo Korean Air M&A

    Most read news

    Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault

    Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates

    India's customs duty cut opens the road for Tesla imports

    Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port

    Airfreight rates rising gently as ecommerce giants eye new tradelanes

    Maersk Saltoro delay may mean multi-million dollar claims for cherry shippers

    EC ready to talk with US on tariffs – but a deal 'must be mutually beneficial'

    Expeditors CEO out, 'fresh blood in' – and another top exec change expected 

    Sanctions-busting forwarder jailed, while Europe 'ramps up the pressure'

    Costly import red tape means UK food prices will rise, expert warns

    DSV's deal-making – what's next?

    How US rule-changes are putting air cargo carriers in a 'tough spot'

    Turkey upgrades rail freight network, eyeing more traffic from China

    Taiwan and South Korea lines don't fear US levy on Chinese ships

    Indian shippers get better value from converting LCL shipments to full loads

    Latest order takes MSC box ship orderbook past 2m teu mark