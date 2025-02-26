Asiana completes sale of cargo business to Air Incheon

By Alex Lennane 26/02/2025

And it has closed: Asiana’s cargo business will be part of Air Incheon on 10 June, in line with the conditions of its merger with Korean Air.

Its ten 747 freighters, one 767F, and some 800 staff will transfer to Air Incheon. The EC also requested that Korean Air transfer some European passenger routes, which will go to T’way Air, a Korean budget carrier.

Korea Herald has the story.

