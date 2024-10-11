Spot rates ex-Asia still falling, despite USEC congestion, with more blanks
Container spot freight rates on the main trades out of Asia continued to fall this ...
TSLA: NOT ENOUGHBA: NEW LOW AS TENSION BUILDSGXO: SURGINGR: EASY DOES ITDSV: MOMENTUMGXO: TAKEOVER TALKXOM: DOWNGRADEAMZN: UNHARMEDEXPD: WEAKENEDPG: STEADY YIELDGM: INVESTOR DAY UPDATEBA: IT'S BAD
TSLA: NOT ENOUGHBA: NEW LOW AS TENSION BUILDSGXO: SURGINGR: EASY DOES ITDSV: MOMENTUMGXO: TAKEOVER TALKXOM: DOWNGRADEAMZN: UNHARMEDEXPD: WEAKENEDPG: STEADY YIELDGM: INVESTOR DAY UPDATEBA: IT'S BAD
Air cargo spot rates have risen to their highest level this year, despite the recent Golden Week holiday in China.
Tonnages fell by 7% week on week out of Asia Pacific, in the week to 6 October, WorldACD said. But worldwide spot rates went up +1% in the week to $2.84 per kg – their highest level this year.
Asia Pacific rates rose 1%, while Africa was up 2% and Central and South America up 5%. WorldACD noted that contract rates out of Asia Pacific rose 2%.
One current hotspot is Vietnam – and it has not gone unnoticed by carriers.
A spokesperson for Qatar Airways Cargo told The Loadstar: “We certainly have seen a big demand for ecommerce from Asia and recently implemented increased capacity into markets including India, China and Vietnam… We see big potential in China, India and Vietnam due to the rising ecommerce boom.”
Lufthansa Cargo also cited Vietnam in its winter schedule, with a new flight connecting Frankfurt, Ho Chi Minh and Los Angeles with a 777F on a weekly rotation.
“This marks our first direct connection from the Asian market to our US network, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about the opportunities it brings for global trade and logistics,” added the carrier.
Vietnam is certainly seeing a lot of attention. Capacity out of Ho Chi Minh to North America last week saw 359% growth, year on year, according to Rotate’s capacity database, and last month the tradelane saw 86% growth on the year. However, year-to-date, capacity was down 22.1% over 2023.
To Europe, capacity out of Ho Chi Minh was up 30% last week over 2023, and up 11% in the year to date.
Rates are also on the rise, despite the injection of capacity. To the US, rates out of Vietnam in the week ending 7 October were up 65.4% year on year, to $6.38, according to TAC Index, and up 3.2% week on week.
To Europe, rates went up to $4.44, and week on week were up 3.3%, while from a year earlier, they were up 57.5%.
Qatar Airways Cargo’s spokesperson said: “Profitable and high demand routes will always, of course, be core to any business.
“We continue to see a positive trend in bookings for the rest of the year.”
But they added: “Due to commercial sensitivities, we cannot give specific numbers.”
Looming 'indefinite' strike set for the Port of Montreal as tensions rise
Forwarders on the hook for millions following Debenhams collapse
Vessel bunching on USEC slow to clear, as ILA shapes new 'strategy'
Shippers to opt for direct port calls over speed of service, predicts MSC's Soren Toft
Why I’ll miss the ‘defiantly brazen’ Schenker
Flexible airfreight must find balanced traffic flows to keep networks in tact
Fallout from hurricanes a greater concern than strikes, say forwarders
China tightens rules on hazardous cargo at Ningbo
Warehousing confusion as Amazon cuts space allocations pre-peak
'Inconclusive' MEPC 82 set the stage for a CII showdown at next meeting
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article