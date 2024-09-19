A conversation between Flexport CEO Ryan Petersen and Hapag-Lloyd CEO Rolf Habben Jansen (VIDEO)

Carriers announce disruption surcharges for USEC cargo as strike looms
As the possibility of strike action at ports on the US east and Gulf coasts ...
FDX: SEE YOU LATERFDX: FREIGHT LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD SALE OR SPIN-OFFFDX: HOW SHOULD WE THINK ABOUT MACRO FDX: 'HARD TO GET CREDIBILITY WITH INVESTORS' FDX: EARNINGS 'UPSIDE RISK' FDX: PRICING STRATEGYFDX: MODEST DECLINE IN FREIGHT UNIT OPERATING MARGINFDX: CONF CALL UPS: DOWN WITH FEDEXFDX: GUIDANCE CUTFDX: BIG EARNINGS MISSGXO: ROBOTS-AS-A-SERVICE FDX: ALL EYES ON TRADING UPDATEHLAG: CHRW: TECH-DRIVEN STORYMAERSK: MOMENTUMDSV: DAMAGE CONTAINEDTGT: YIELD FOCUS
FDX: SEE YOU LATERFDX: FREIGHT LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD SALE OR SPIN-OFFFDX: HOW SHOULD WE THINK ABOUT MACRO FDX: 'HARD TO GET CREDIBILITY WITH INVESTORS' FDX: EARNINGS 'UPSIDE RISK' FDX: PRICING STRATEGYFDX: MODEST DECLINE IN FREIGHT UNIT OPERATING MARGINFDX: CONF CALL UPS: DOWN WITH FEDEXFDX: GUIDANCE CUTFDX: BIG EARNINGS MISSGXO: ROBOTS-AS-A-SERVICE FDX: ALL EYES ON TRADING UPDATEHLAG: CHRW: TECH-DRIVEN STORYMAERSK: MOMENTUMDSV: DAMAGE CONTAINEDTGT: YIELD FOCUS
(Premium tried to join the webinar between the leaders of tech forwarder Flexport and ocean carrier Hapag-Lloyd earlier today, and this was as far as we got: “Apologies due to a technical issue we will be recording today’s webinar and emailing it to everyone. The recording will be in everyone’s inbox today.”)
Flexport said the “webinar” will help you gain unique insights into Hapag-Lloyd’s latest strategic initiatives and their impact on the future of global shipping, including:
– “The Gemini Cooperation: Discover the innovative Gemini network, developed in partnership with Maersk. Learn how this new network aims to transform global shipping through improved connectivity, streamlined operations, and cutting-edge technology.”
– “Hapag-Lloyd’s Strategy 2030: Gain insights into HLAG’s ambitious Strategy 2030, a comprehensive plan designed to enhance maritime quality, operational efficiency, and environmental responsibility over the next decade.”
To watch the one-to-one chat*, please click here.
(*This was effectively a Q&A session, with Petersen interviewing RHJ.)
Shippers eye Canadian ports as US east coast strike 'looks certain'
Typhoon Bebinca shuts down port operations in Shanghai and Ningbo
DSV and Deutsche Bahn agree €14.3bn sale of DB Schenker
White House rejects plea to use legal powers to prevent USEC port strike
Ocean freight rates continue to tumble as peak comes to an early end
Carriers announce disruption surcharges for USEC cargo as strike looms
'DSV + Schenker' – fingerprints
Sponsored Podcast: Navigating the AI revolution in logistics
Ex-Asia airfreight rates start to hit peak season levels as capacity tightens
Guilty! Germany AG sells Schenker short – a steal at €14.3bn
Severe floods cause delay and disruption across central and east Europe
Shippers warned de minimis rule changes could 'cost them millions'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article