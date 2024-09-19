A conversation between Flexport CEO Ryan Petersen and Hapag-Lloyd CEO Rolf Habben Jansen (VIDEO)

By LoadstarEditorial 19/09/2024

(Premium tried to join the webinar between the leaders of tech forwarder Flexport and ocean carrier Hapag-Lloyd earlier today, and this was as far as we got: “Apologies due to a technical issue we will be recording today’s webinar and emailing it to everyone. The recording will be in everyone’s inbox today.”)

Flexport said the “webinar” will help you gain unique insights into Hapag-Lloyd’s latest strategic initiatives and their impact on the future of global shipping, including:

– “The Gemini Cooperation: Discover the innovative Gemini network, developed in partnership with Maersk. Learn how this new network aims to transform global shipping through improved connectivity, streamlined operations, and cutting-edge technology.”

– “Hapag-Lloyd’s Strategy 2030: Gain insights into HLAG’s ambitious Strategy 2030, a comprehensive plan designed to enhance maritime quality, operational efficiency, and environmental responsibility over the next decade.”

To watch the one-to-one chat*, please click here.

(*This was effectively a Q&A session, with Petersen interviewing RHJ.)