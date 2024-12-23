2024: Sublime DSV, battered Kuehne, after a year to remember
It’s in the numbers – and mind the (Schenker) gap
2024 review: Are we in the early stage of an improving logistics demand cycle?
With the IMF forecasting global GDP growth of 3.2% in 2024, global merchandise trade volumes are projected to also rebound, reaching a growth rate of approximately 2.3%. This marks a significant improvement from the 1.1% decline in 2023. The uptick in trade volume has directly translated to increased demand for logistics services, with global sea and air freight forwarding volumes expanding in the year by 2.5% and ...
US port dispute: 'the carriers and USMX are going to lose this battle'
HMM to return to the transatlantic, as ONE teams up with Ocean Alliance
USPS privatisation would change the dynamics of rocky US final-mile landscape
Trump will have a 'heavy impact on container volumes', warns Wan Hai chief
The paradoxes of port productivity
Ocean and Premier alliances plan jointly operated transatlantic networks
Air freight review: carriers eye higher contract rates after extended peak
Apparel buyers revive alternatives in India amid Bangladesh struggles
LA/LB ports eye record throughput, but there are 'signals of strain'
Ripples from Trump tariff threat rocking boats in the neighbourhood
CMA CGM to launch battery-powered container barge in Vietnam
Rates update, week 51: GRIs boost prices, with more to come in January
