FedEx Freight up for grabs? But who's big enough to take it on?
FedEx Freight, the less-than-truckload unit of FedEx, appears to be heading for some kind of ...
The noise surrounding the future of FedEx Freight – One FedEx’s shiny less-than-truckload* (LTL) unit, market leader by sales in that segment in North America – has seldom been louder.
(*Here are the LTL rankings pre-Yellow demise last year.)
And the remarks of Satish Jindel (pictured below), president of SJ Consulting, didn’t fall on deaf ears.
As reported by The Loadstar last week FedEx’s LTL arm could be valued at as much as $50bn – it was in 2021 when Jindel “urged” FedEx ...
Rivals await the fallout as internal politics hamper Ceva/Bolloré integration
Spot rate surge to continue past Golden Week, with surcharges causing more pain
Shein has supply chain ambitions – but would you buy its logistics software?
FedEx Freight up for grabs? But who's big enough to take it on?
With almost all box ships arriving late, Singapore acts to reduce time in port
Cargo chaos looms as strikes threaten Canada's ports and rail networks
South-east Asia transhipment call omissions a blow to India's exporters
'Surprising' amount of new capacity going to fast-growing Latin America trades
Concern over rates peak and Hamas ceasefire 'spooks' container futures
Maersk to test new Indian port of Vizhinjam with pilot call
Booming intra-Asia trade pushes container traffic to new monthly record
Shell 'pauses' Rotterdam SAF facility 'to assess the commercial way forward'
US tariff on Chinese-made container cranes will distort competition between ports
News in Brief podcast | Week 28 2024 | DB Schenker bid, Ceva restructure and MSC milestone
Shippers facing peak season surcharges as air cargo heads into a 'hot Q4'
Mærsk, AP Møller Holding & DOF Group – unfriendly Nordic deal-making?
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article