By Alessandro Pasetti 10/07/2024

The noise surrounding the future of FedEx Freight – One FedEx’s shiny less-than-truckload* (LTL) unit, market leader by sales in that segment in North America – has seldom been louder.

(*Here are the LTL rankings pre-Yellow demise last year.)

And the remarks of Satish Jindel (pictured below), president of SJ Consulting, didn’t fall on deaf ears.

As reported by The Loadstar last week FedEx’s LTL arm could be valued at as much as $50bn – it was in 2021 when Jindel “urged” FedEx ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN