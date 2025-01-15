US tariffs loom for Chinese-made port cranes, but pre-orders escape
Proposed new import tariffs, by US authorities on Chinese-manufactured ship-to-shore cranes, are set to be ...
JBHT: EARNINGS MISSJBHT: EARNINGS SEASON IS HEREDHL: BOTTOM FISHINGDSV: DOWNKNIN: NEW MULTI-YEAR LOW TGT: YIELD RETURNPLD: REBOUND MATTERSAMZN: MULTI-BILLION LONG-TERM MEXICO INVESTMENTDSV: WEAKENING TO TWO-MONTH LOWSKNIN: ANOTHER LOW PG: STABLE YIELDAAPL: GAUGING EXPECTATIONSXOM: GO GREEN NOWKNIN: BOUNCING OFF NEW LOWS HON: BREAK-UP PRESSURE
JBHT: EARNINGS MISSJBHT: EARNINGS SEASON IS HEREDHL: BOTTOM FISHINGDSV: DOWNKNIN: NEW MULTI-YEAR LOW TGT: YIELD RETURNPLD: REBOUND MATTERSAMZN: MULTI-BILLION LONG-TERM MEXICO INVESTMENTDSV: WEAKENING TO TWO-MONTH LOWSKNIN: ANOTHER LOW PG: STABLE YIELDAAPL: GAUGING EXPECTATIONSXOM: GO GREEN NOWKNIN: BOUNCING OFF NEW LOWS HON: BREAK-UP PRESSURE
According to a Reuters report this week, the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) is to release a report into China’s shipbuilding industry that concludes its recent rise as a shipbuilding superpower was the result of “unfair policies and practices” and state subsidies.
Last April, USTR Katherine Tai launched an investigation into China’s shipbuilding industry following a petition from five US labour unions – including the United Steelworkers and the Machinists and Aerospace Workers – that Chinese policies were in contravention of Section 301 of the Trade Act.
This would allow the US government to apply penalties, which could include further tariffs or increased port fees on China-built vessels calling at US gateways – which the unions’ petition explicitly calls for.
It was under section 301 that Donald Trump introduced tariffs on Chinese goods in his first term as president, and clearly the USTR report is likely give him ammunition to introduce more tariffs.
“Section 301 provides an appropriate mechanism for addressing China’s policies in the maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sector,” the petition says.
“First, traditional trade remedies are not available to address China’s unfair trade practices in this area, as the vast majority of ships produced in China are used in international commerce, and never imported into the United States.
“Second, the statute gives the USTR the power not only to impose tariffs, but also to impose fees and other restrictions, as well as take all other appropriate and feasible action within the power of the president.
“Third, Congress explicitly recognised that, by definition, support for the construction of foreign vessels used in international trade burdens or restricts US commerce, and thus is a proper target for action under Section 301,” it added.
The USTR report on China’s shipbuilding industry is expected this week, but according to Reuters, it is likely to resemble the bi-partisan SHIPS for America Act, introduced in mid-December, which represents the mounting opposition to China’s growing maritime power in the US.
This was also marked by state-owned shipping line Cosco being designated “a Chinese military asset” by the US Department of Defense.
Three new services and a transpacific focus for Ocean Alliance in 2025
Launch of new tariffs 'a speeding train', be ready, US importers warned
'Military asset' listing sees Cosco and CCA barred from Pentagon contracts
Airfreight sector left 'exposed' after ecommerce traffic 'falls off a cliff'
Global revenues soar, but loss of steam for OOCL's Asia-Europe trade
Shippers claim major box lines 'acted together' to profit from the pandemic
Cosco to play a major role in China's container hub ambitions for Yangpu Port
USEC dispute end comes too late to stop transpacific spot rate climb
Scant room for sustainable growth in aviation, says watchdog T&E
Tariffs will spark retaliation that will hit US competitiveness, warn forwarders
India feels the heat as China 'weaponises' for trade war bargaining power
Geopolitical tension tempers airfreight optimism as spot rates fall
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article