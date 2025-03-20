By Gavin van Marle 20/03/2025

Niche transatlantic carrier Atlantic Container Line (ACL) has warned it would have to exit the trade if the US Trade Representative (USTR) enforces its proposed 301 rule on Chinese-built ships.

The company, owned by Italy’s Grimaldi Group but has its operational HQ in New Jersey and is led by a US citizen, president and CEO Andrew Abbott, operates a single transatlantic string between North Europe and North America, independent of the main shipping alliances.

The ACL A service deploys five 3,800 teu ...

