Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / US lines: Shipping US freight forwarding jobs overseas

Flying away
ID 339933587 © Dzmitry Auramchik | Dreamstime.com
By

During Covid, when business boomed for freight forwarders, we saw a huge swing in the balance of power between employer and employee.

Employers couldn’t hire quickly enough and, at the time, were willing to pay whatever they had to because demand far exceeded supply. But when I saw import agents accepting offers for $70,000 per annum in Chicago, I knew that something would have to change.

Freight forwarders are smart and adaptable. They also typically run on relatively small ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Outsourcing People US lines gender bias gender diversirty Top management women in logistics Women in Shipping and Trade

    Most read news

    Port of Montreal set for new strike at TerMont terminals tomorrow

    Trump second term would pose a 'destructive risk to the container market'

    Four arrested in Poland following claims Russia shipped explosive parcels

    CMA CGM offers discount vouchers to fill ships out of India as exports dip

    CMA CGM braces for an even greater financial hit from French windfall tax

    Insights for 2025 procurement planning

    Asia Pacific airfreight market on the up, despite manufacturing slowdown

    'Strong' Q3 for Maersk as it prepares for alliance launch – but no bid for GXO

    Cyber attack on tech provider blacks out live tracking for UK retail deliveries

    Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd line up major newbuild order to boost Gemini fleet

    Open tender set to launch to find new operator for Chittagong box terminal

    Customs clearance the main bottleneck at Mexican ports as traffic builds

    Europe sees booming pharma air logistics, but needs regulatory consistency  

    'Desperate' GRIs by carriers prop up Asia-Europe spot rates, for now

    Forwarders warn shippers to expect a second ILA-USMX work stoppage

    Jacob David joins Etihad Cargo to lead product innovation