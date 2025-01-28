Bernstein: 'Worry on the waves' ahead of Europe's earnings season
Magic Four update
When DSV wraps up its €14bn purchase of Schenker, it will become the world’s largest freight forwarder. But, for the uninitiated, where did it all begin and when, and how… for this near-$50bn-market-cap behemoth?
Why it matters
About 50 years ago, DSV were a “Mom and Pop” Danish domestic niche, niche, niche haulier. Fast forward to these days, and there aren’t any such (domestic or international) players out there boasting a long-term vision to become the next world leaders.
This ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
