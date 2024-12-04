Subscribe to Premium
Comment / The US Line: Cracking the gender imbalance

dreamstime_xs_146460351
ID 146460351 © Media Whalestock | Dreamstime.com
By

What is wrong with this picture? I’ll give you a minute…

There are 24 speakers at this Supply Chain conference and only one woman. This is a conference that found room for Ryan Petersen from Flexport but only one woman. And while women make up 41% of the supply chain workforce, according to a Gartner survey, only 15% of executives are women. Is this 1924 or 2024? Why are 85% of supply chain executives men?

While there has been some improvement since ...

    Topics

    gender diversity The US Line Geodis On the merry-go-round

