Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / The US Line: Is Account Management the new Sales?

A1
ID 51068093 © Jakub Jirsak | Dreamstime.com
By

In my debut column last year, I asked: “Where have all the great salespeople gone?” 

I am still asking the same question this year, but I have also noticed another trend in freight forwarding here in the US.

I am not going to say that account managers have replaced salespeople, but they are definitely having a much greater impact these days. 

In the past, their focus was on the very important matter of business retention, but now I’m hearing ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Talent management The US Line

    Most read news

    Maersk box ship breakdown means losses for Chilean cherry exporters

    Asia-US box traffic hits an all-time high, boosted by retail front-loading

    Lack of freighters means a capacity crunch and limited air cargo growth

    Contract season in limbo as carriers eye conditions for a Red Sea return

    Airfreight expected to take a hit from de minimis exemption suspension

    Carriers hope price hikes will hold as spot rates fall in CNY doldrums

    US delays tariffs on Mexico for one month as it starts negotiations

    Jochen Thewes to join DSV board after Schenker deal

    Shippers 'happy to pay top dollar' for guaranteed price and capacity

    Disappointing results for DSV – and Schenker integration will impact revenue

    Air Cargo Podcast | January 2025 | New year, new strategies: United Cargo and Amazon Air Cargo reveal all in our new podcast

    Panama gives in as US pressure on Panama Canal intensifies

    UPS Supply Chain Solutions: a target for Maersk, DHL or Kuehne?

    Ecommerce drives China’s 2024 air cargo volumes to record high

    Logistics cheers as third runway for Heathrow gets green light at last

    Shippers should 'think differently' about tariffs, say analysts