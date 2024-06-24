UPS finally manages to sell freight brokerage arm Coyote Logistics
UPS has finally managed to offload Coyote Logistics, the burdensome freight brokerage it acquired in ...
Sunday deals are rare…
…but yesterday’s disclosure that UPS would sell its non-core Coyote Logistics business for slightly over $1bn to RXO was good for a change.
Its truckload brokerage unit, on the market since early 2024, the deal was promoted as “monumental” by Brad Jacobs, who has skin in the game alongside MFN Partners* and Orbis Investments, who have committed together over half of the agreed take-out price.
(*More about the investor and its Yellow involvement here.)
“Bigger is better” is the mood ...
