Liners cut long-haul sailings, but 'it won't be enough' to stop rates tumbling
MSC and the Ocean and Premier container shipping alliances are withdrawing some transpacific and Asia-Europe
Here come a few initial thoughts on the MSC acquisition of Hutchison's non-China ports.
Who’s who?
Premium's crystal ball was spot-on on this one.
We all know who MSC is, right?
And likewise, BlackRock.
How the two got together was via BlackRock’s (2024) $12.5bn acquisition of investment firm Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), which holds a 30% stake in MSC’s port arm Terminal Investment Ltd (TiL). MSC holds a 60% stake while the remaining 10% is in the hands of Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.
As Premium
$1.5m China-built ship charge would bring return of US port congestion
MSC port arm to buy Hutchison ports including Panama and Felixstowe
Business calls for end to French port strikes, but unions plan more
Carriers put on a brave face amid further decline in ocean spot rates
'Think again' call – China ship fee would double US export costs
Expect a shift in airfreight market as ecommerce changes tack
MSC box ship hit by Russian missile in Odessa
K+N 'still number-one' in air and ocean – but it's not all good news
US Chinese ship penalties will hit transatlantic trade hardest – Soren Toft
Airfreight shippers told to delay contracts as US CBP clarifies China rules
Delayed arrival of freighters may prevent 'a bloodbath' in air cargo market
U-turn on Canada/Mexico tariff delay – 'drugs still pouring in', says Trump
