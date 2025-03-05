Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / MSC's Hutchison ports buy – it's a cracker

Cracker
ID 63804302 © Amarosy | Dreamstime.com
By

Here come a few initial thoughts on the MSC acquisition of Hutchison’s non-China ports.

Who’s who?

Premium’s crystal ball was spot-on on this one.

We all know who MSC is, right?

And likewise, BlackRock.

How the two got together was via BlackRock’s (2024) $12.5bn acquisition of investment firm Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), which holds a 30% stake in MSC’s port arm Terminal Investment Ltd (TiL). MSC holds a 60% stake while the remaining 10% is in the hands of Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.

As Premium ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    BlackRock Global Infrastructure Partners Hutchison Port Holdings M&A radar MSC Terminal Investment Limited

    Most read news

    $1.5m China-built ship charge would bring return of US port congestion

    MSC port arm to buy Hutchison ports including Panama and Felixstowe

    Business calls for end to French port strikes, but unions plan more

    Carriers put on a brave face amid further decline in ocean spot rates

    'Think again' call – China ship fee would double US export costs

    Expect a shift in airfreight market as ecommerce changes tack

    MSC box ship hit by Russian missile in Odessa

    K+N 'still number-one' in air and ocean – but it's not all good news

    US Chinese ship penalties will hit transatlantic trade hardest – Soren Toft

    Airfreight shippers told to delay contracts as US CBP clarifies China rules

    Delayed arrival of freighters may prevent 'a bloodbath' in air cargo market

    U-turn on Canada/Mexico tariff delay – 'drugs still pouring in', says Trump

    CMA CGM posts 'solid' 2024 results, but sees choppy waters ahead

    Forwarders eyeing higher costs as China cuts subsidies for rail freight

    Congestion at Asian and European ports keeping charter rates firm

    Kuehne + Nagel – another bad day at the office