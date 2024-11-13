Air cargo market enjoys some calm before an expected Q4 storm
It has been a quiet couple of weeks in airfreight, owing to China’s Golden Week. Overall ...
Yesterday, 12 November, was a glorious day for $140bn-market-cap Shopify (SHOP), its value surging +21% to $108.9 a share, a rather appealing trading level it took almost three years to reach again. By far the best performer in our US demo portfolio, too, for that matter.
One of the main investors in Flexport via its own deal-making, the cash-rich e-commerce platform disclosed as usual in SEC filings some details about the San Francisco-based investee run by Ryan Petersen. And sequential-loss-related findings, ...
Canadian forwarders 'extremely frustrated' by lack of action to end port strikes
Port of Montreal strikers reject 'final' pay offer and are 'locked out'
GXO Direct: Unlocking retail success through logistics
Trump tariff threat could see shippers launch new wave of import front-loading
Box shipping's resilience will be tested after September drop in volumes
Rates reflect strong demand bounce and call for more ocean capacity
Employers make 'final offer' to striking Montreal dockworkers
CMA CGM to resume Suez transits on India-US east coast service
Cross-border ecommerce continues to dominate air cargo markets
Rising costs and falling demand driving Europe's hauliers out of business
Hyundai deploys fire-fighting tech to combat risk from lithium batteries
Maersk ends contract with Indian 3PL after its role is 'over-hyped'
Cape of Good Hope box ship diversion 'benefits shipping companies'
Supply chain disruption costly for shippers, but helps build resilience, says Maersk
Glitches in new terminal operating systems spark delays at south India ports
Forwarders eye closer ties with smaller box lines as the 'trade gap' widens
