Increased transhipment traffic adding to congestion woes at Barcelona
One of the key reasons Barcelona appears to be suffering greater levels of congestion than ...
MAERSK: WCI BUMP UP GXO: NEW LOWWMT: NEW RECORDAMZN: AI UPSIDECHRW: RESHUFFLEKO: SUPPLY CHAIN LOOKKO: SUPPLY CHAIN INSIGHTTFII: BOLT-ON DEALZIM: SURGING FDX: DOWNGRADETGT: AI PUSHWMT: ON A ROLLKNIN: CONTRACT LOGISTICS WIN-WINMAERSK: CEO ON GREEN CHALLENGESMAERSK: GREEN PUSH BACKED BY NIKEAMZN: INVESTMENT TALLY
MAERSK: WCI BUMP UP GXO: NEW LOWWMT: NEW RECORDAMZN: AI UPSIDECHRW: RESHUFFLEKO: SUPPLY CHAIN LOOKKO: SUPPLY CHAIN INSIGHTTFII: BOLT-ON DEALZIM: SURGING FDX: DOWNGRADETGT: AI PUSHWMT: ON A ROLLKNIN: CONTRACT LOGISTICS WIN-WINMAERSK: CEO ON GREEN CHALLENGESMAERSK: GREEN PUSH BACKED BY NIKEAMZN: INVESTMENT TALLY
The acute shortage of 40ft high-cube containers has been hampering the shipment of export cargo from Bangladesh, with MSC and Hapag Lloyd among the major liner operators trying to reposition equipment from nearby ports.
The situation has been exacerbated by the congestion at Singapore, where hundreds of Bangladesh-bound containers are stranded, due to berthing delays, stakeholders claimed.
Also, a significant numbers of 40ft containers are stuck at Chittagong port, as importers are not collecting their boxes because of the Eid holidays.
Ruhul Amin Sikder, secretary general of the Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association, said the depots had experienced carrier-wide shortages of 40ft boxes.
“Some carriers have adequate equipment supply, while some have severe crises,” he told The Loadstar.
Mr Sikder said the majority of Bangladeshi exports are shipped by in 40ft containers, while imports are mainly carried in 20ft boxes.
“Carriers which bring imports from Europe and America have been facing equipment shortages,” he said, and an MSC Bangladesh official added: “Yes, we are repositioning equipment to meet the 40ft container requirement.”
He added that almost all the shipping lines serving Bangladesh had been facing an equipment shortage, which won’t end, said another official of a large box line, “until the congestion at Singapore normalises”.
Rail strike in Canada likely as 'essential services' hurdle seems to have tumbled
Airfreight maintains 'remarkable' volumes, as ecommerce soars
Atlas Air suffers third aircraft incident this month, closing Hong Kong runway
'At least 65 countries' now affected as Houthi Red Sea attacks continue
Flood of ecommerce will provoke airfreight peak season capacity crunch
DHL Global Forwarding announces changes at the top in Europe
News Podcast | June 2024 | Place your bets: Early peak season or ticking timebomb?
Air Charter Service appoints Elie Hanna as new Dubai CEO
Challenge Group will rethink India plan if B777 deal fails
West Med transhipment tangle sees carriers eye Nador West port project
Supply chains using forced labour will see shipments blocked under new rules
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article