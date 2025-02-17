Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / Bangladesh Shipping Corp set to return to container sector with 12-ship deal

Bangladesh Containers
By

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) is set to buy up 12 cellular box ships, ranging from 2,500-3,000 teu, as it looks to grab a share of regional containerised volumes.

The move would represent a return to container shipping for BSC after a near-three decade absence from the sector. According to sources, it currently operates eight wet and dry bulk vessels and last managed a container ship in the 1990s.

The process is underway to acquire the container vessels, six ...

    Topics

    Bangladesh Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) Chittagong District Prime Move Trailer Workers Union (CDPMT) Port of Chittagong South Korea

