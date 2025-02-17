By Bangladesh correspondent 17/02/2025

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) is set to buy up 12 cellular box ships, ranging from 2,500-3,000 teu, as it looks to grab a share of regional containerised volumes.

The move would represent a return to container shipping for BSC after a near-three decade absence from the sector. According to sources, it currently operates eight wet and dry bulk vessels and last managed a container ship in the 1990s.

The process is underway to acquire the container vessels, six ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN