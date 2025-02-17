LX Pantos spreads its wings as ecommerce traffic drives network expansion
South Korean 3PL LX Pantos said yesterday it had paid $156m to acquire the 11-storey ...
Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) is set to buy up 12 cellular box ships, ranging from 2,500-3,000 teu, as it looks to grab a share of regional containerised volumes.
The move would represent a return to container shipping for BSC after a near-three decade absence from the sector. According to sources, it currently operates eight wet and dry bulk vessels and last managed a container ship in the 1990s.
The process is underway to acquire the container vessels, six ...
Metals tariff rocks auto industry, and Trump smiles on bribes in foreign deals
Maersk skips call at Rotterdam as labour issues bring delay
Blanked voyages fail to halt sliding spot rates, and March GRIs will be resisted
CBP won't be ready for flood of extra processing after de minimis pause
Near-shoring drives Mexican warehouse space to historic lows
Temu sellers using fake US postage labels to boost profits
Chaos at Chittagong as port workers' strike creates vessel and box backlogs
'Hands on triggers' over Gaza a threat to early Red Sea return
New terminal at Dholera Airport will emerge as 'a major cargo handler'
Air traffic controllers' walkout closes Belgian airspace tomorrow
Converted De Havilland Dash-8 freighter eyes new lease of life
Logistics losers and winners – trucking and shipping – but the tide may turn
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article