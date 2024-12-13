SCD: FedEx, UPS’ 2025 fee hikes will wallop bulky package shippers

By LoadstarEditorial 13/12/2024

SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:

It’s a tough time to be a heavy package shipper.

With rate and surcharge increases looming from both FedEx and UPS, businesses that need bulkier products delivered are going to feel the sting, parcel pricing experts told Supply Chain Dive. This includes furniture, home goods and sports equipment shippers, per analysis from Reveel, a parcel spend management platform provider.

The delivery rivals have defended their pricing changes through the years, saying the increases are necessary to maintain reliable services while strengthening their networks for the future. The companies also have further incentive to hike bulky delivery pricing more aggressively than other shipment types, according to experts…

