Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

SCD: FedEx, UPS’ 2025 fee hikes will wallop bulky package shippers

CHRW: RUNNING HIGHMAERSK: STRONG HON: BREAK-UP APPEALCHRW: CLOSING QUESTIONSCHRW: HEADCOUNT RISK MID-TERM CHRW: SHOOTING UPCHRW: OPPORTUNISTIC CHRW: CFO REMARKSCHRW: GETTING THERE CHRW: SEEKING VALUABLE INSIGHTCHRW: 'FIT FAST AND FOCUSED' CHRW: INVESTOR DAY AMZN: NASDAQ RALLYKNIN: LOOKING DOWNPLD: FLIPPING ASSETSWTC: BOLT-ON DEAL

CHRW: RUNNING HIGHMAERSK: STRONG HON: BREAK-UP APPEALCHRW: CLOSING QUESTIONSCHRW: HEADCOUNT RISK MID-TERM CHRW: SHOOTING UPCHRW: OPPORTUNISTIC CHRW: CFO REMARKSCHRW: GETTING THERE CHRW: SEEKING VALUABLE INSIGHTCHRW: 'FIT FAST AND FOCUSED' CHRW: INVESTOR DAY AMZN: NASDAQ RALLYKNIN: LOOKING DOWNPLD: FLIPPING ASSETSWTC: BOLT-ON DEAL

Money
ID 22460044 © Edwardgerges | Dreamstime.com
By

SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:

It’s a tough time to be a heavy package shipper.

With rate and surcharge increases looming from both FedEx and UPS, businesses that need bulkier products delivered are going to feel the sting, parcel pricing experts told Supply Chain Dive. This includes furniture, home goods and sports equipment shippers, per analysis from Reveel, a parcel spend management platform provider.

The delivery rivals have defended their pricing changes through the years, saying the increases are necessary to maintain reliable services while strengthening their networks for the future. The companies also have further incentive to hike bulky delivery pricing more aggressively than other shipment types, according to experts…

To read the full post, please click here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    FedEx FedEx UPS UPS Coyote Logistics RXO

    Most read news

    Shippers breathe again as threat of Indian port strikes eases

    Ocean carriers the 'outright financial winners' in a year of unpredictability

    New owner installs new management team at Seko Logistics

    Removing de minimis no 'silver bullet' as ecommerce traffic floods into EU

    Indian port strikes threat ends as labour agreement gets the green light

    Five ways real-time freight intelligence drives ROI in tender negotiations – and beyond

    Evergreen may be eyeing a move from Tanjung Pelepas to Singapore

    ILA VP Daggett rebuts claims US ports are 'inefficient', but hits out at low investment

    Hapag-Lloyd culls China-Germany service amid tonnage supply concerns

    MSC adds more ULCVs to orderbook that equates with world's sixth-largest carrier 

    Strong Q4 and booming ecommerce drives 'record peak season' for air cargo

    US ports and intermodal players are geared up to handle volume surges

    Opening for MSC as CMA CGM pulls out of Hamburg terminal project?

    As tariffs loom, air freight forwarders ponder the chances of a happy new year

    Air India inks deal for another 100 aircraft as it eyes booming domestic market

    U-turn for ocean rates in car-carrier charter market as exports level off