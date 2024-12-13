SCD: FedEx, UPS’ 2025 fee hikes will wallop bulky package shippers

Courier customers hit by knock-on effect of Canada Post strike
The strike that has paralysed Canada Post is spilling into commercial courier traffic, as express ...
CHRW: RUNNING HIGHMAERSK: STRONG HON: BREAK-UP APPEALCHRW: CLOSING QUESTIONSCHRW: HEADCOUNT RISK MID-TERM CHRW: SHOOTING UPCHRW: OPPORTUNISTIC CHRW: CFO REMARKSCHRW: GETTING THERE CHRW: SEEKING VALUABLE INSIGHTCHRW: 'FIT FAST AND FOCUSED' CHRW: INVESTOR DAY AMZN: NASDAQ RALLYKNIN: LOOKING DOWNPLD: FLIPPING ASSETSWTC: BOLT-ON DEAL
CHRW: RUNNING HIGHMAERSK: STRONG HON: BREAK-UP APPEALCHRW: CLOSING QUESTIONSCHRW: HEADCOUNT RISK MID-TERM CHRW: SHOOTING UPCHRW: OPPORTUNISTIC CHRW: CFO REMARKSCHRW: GETTING THERE CHRW: SEEKING VALUABLE INSIGHTCHRW: 'FIT FAST AND FOCUSED' CHRW: INVESTOR DAY AMZN: NASDAQ RALLYKNIN: LOOKING DOWNPLD: FLIPPING ASSETSWTC: BOLT-ON DEAL
SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:
It’s a tough time to be a heavy package shipper.
With rate and surcharge increases looming from both FedEx and UPS, businesses that need bulkier products delivered are going to feel the sting, parcel pricing experts told Supply Chain Dive. This includes furniture, home goods and sports equipment shippers, per analysis from Reveel, a parcel spend management platform provider.
The delivery rivals have defended their pricing changes through the years, saying the increases are necessary to maintain reliable services while strengthening their networks for the future. The companies also have further incentive to hike bulky delivery pricing more aggressively than other shipment types, according to experts…
To read the full post, please click here.
Shippers breathe again as threat of Indian port strikes eases
Ocean carriers the 'outright financial winners' in a year of unpredictability
New owner installs new management team at Seko Logistics
Removing de minimis no 'silver bullet' as ecommerce traffic floods into EU
Indian port strikes threat ends as labour agreement gets the green light
Five ways real-time freight intelligence drives ROI in tender negotiations – and beyond
Evergreen may be eyeing a move from Tanjung Pelepas to Singapore
ILA VP Daggett rebuts claims US ports are 'inefficient', but hits out at low investment
Hapag-Lloyd culls China-Germany service amid tonnage supply concerns
MSC adds more ULCVs to orderbook that equates with world's sixth-largest carrier
Strong Q4 and booming ecommerce drives 'record peak season' for air cargo
US ports and intermodal players are geared up to handle volume surges
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article