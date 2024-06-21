SA: SoftBank boss regrets Nvidia stake sale, calling it 'the fish that got away'

SA's Wall Street Breakfast: Election Season
Seeking Alpha’s Wall Street Breakfast is now out: The first Wall Street Breakfast edition of 2024 ...
MAERSK: WCI BUMP UP GXO: NEW LOWWMT: NEW RECORDAMZN: AI UPSIDECHRW: RESHUFFLEKO: SUPPLY CHAIN LOOKKO: SUPPLY CHAIN INSIGHTTFII: BOLT-ON DEALZIM: SURGING FDX: DOWNGRADETGT: AI PUSHWMT: ON A ROLLKNIN: CONTRACT LOGISTICS WIN-WINMAERSK: CEO ON GREEN CHALLENGESMAERSK: GREEN PUSH BACKED BY NIKEAMZN: INVESTMENT TALLY
SEEKING ALPHA reports:
SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) founder Masayoshi Son regrets selling Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares five years ago, before the chip giant rode the artificial intelligence wave to become one of the world’s most valuable companies.
Son, who has made some of the most successful tech investments in recent times, at SoftBank’s (OTCPK:SFTBY) annual shareholder meeting said it’s “frustrating to remember the ones I missed,” as quoted by the Wall Street Journal.
The company’s Vision Fund sold its entire 4.9% stake in Nvidia (NVDA) in early 2019, recording a return of $3.3B. “I had to tearfully sell the shares,” he said, as the venture capital fund felt it was time to cash out. “The fish that got away was big.”
The full post is here.
