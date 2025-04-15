By Charlotte Goldstone 15/04/2025

News that Nvidia is to bring manufacturing of its AI infrastructure ’stateside’ is a “significant development” for US forwarders and carriers, according to stakeholders.

Yesterday, Nvidia announced its intention to produce AI ’supercomputers’ entirely in the US, building on its previous announcement that production for its Blackwell semiconductor chips had started at TSMC plants in Phoenix, Arizona.

Nvidia is building computer manufacturing plants in Texas – with Foxconn in Houston and with Wistron in Dallas – and production at both plants ...

