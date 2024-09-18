Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / How to think about MSC, BlackRock backing and the smartest AI folks

Bot human eye
ID 284378365 © Dariya Samoshina | Dreamstime.com
By

“They are focused on infrastructure more so than logistics, and you can’t escape the ones sitting on infrastructure.”

Those were the remarks of a senior executive in our marketplace*, commenting on the latest deal disclosed by MSC’s Medlog in transport and logistics, Maritime Transport of the UK.

(*One who, incidentally, believes Mediterranean Shipping Company, aka MSC, is by far the preferred choice in container shipping due to a slew of factors.)

Those words of wisdom were quite timely earlier this month.

They had a ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    BlackRock Microsoft MSC Nvidia AP Moller - Maersk

    Most read news

    DSV likely to win DB Schenker fight as staff query union job loss calculations

    Shippers eye Canadian ports as US east coast strike 'looks certain'

    RTR: Denmark's DSV wins 14 bln-euro race for Deutsche Bahn's Schenker, sources say

    DSV and Deutsche Bahn agree €14.3bn sale of DB Schenker

    'DSV + Schenker' – shock, celebration and...risk

    Ocean freight rates continue to tumble as peak comes to an early end

    Typhoon Bebinca shuts down port operations in Shanghai and Ningbo

    The Schenker conundrum – chaos reigns (but been there before)

    'DSV + Schenker' – fingerprints

    Ex-Asia airfreight rates start to hit peak season levels as capacity tightens

    Guilty! Germany AG sells Schenker short – a steal at €14.3bn

    Poor service levels at online booking platforms could boost demand for GSSAs

    Trump's tariff plan will cause another massive Asia-US freight rate spike

    Liege customs could block ecommerce shipments after 'losing patience'

    News in Brief podcast | Week 38 2024 | DB Schenker, Premier Alliance and capacity woes

    Transatlantic trade bucks rate decline trend - but not over strike fears