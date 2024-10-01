BBG: SoftBank rises on possible $500 million investment in OpenAI

RTR: CVC urges Deutsche Bahn to reconsider Schenker sale to DSV, letter shows
REUTERS reports here: Financial investor CVC is urging German state railway conglomerate Deutsche Bahn to reconsider ...
BLOOMBERG reports:
SoftBank Group Corp.’s stock rebounded, helped by the Japanese company’s possible participation in an OpenAI funding round that may better position Masayoshi Son in a race over artificial intelligence.
SoftBank’s Vision Fund plans to invest $500 million in OpenAI, the Information reported, citing a person familiar with the deal. OpenAI is in talks to raise $6.5 billion from investors at a valuation of $150 billion, Bloomberg previously reported. The funding round is slated to be led by Thrive Capital, with participation from Microsoft Corp., the company’s largest investor, and other backers. Representatives for OpenAI and SoftBank declined to comment…
USMX and ILA in 'claims blame game' as strike deadline looms
US east coast carriers and rail operators introduce pre-strike restrictions
Scores of ships en route to USEC will be forced to wait out strike
Baltic ports bar damaged Ruby, now in the Channel, due to dangerous cargo
ILA blames 'profiteering' foreign-shipping lines for US port strike
USMX files unfair labour practice charge in bid to resume negotiations with ILA
FMC's 'shot across the bows' warning over unfair D&D fees during strike
THE Alliance plans to 'port-hop' if strike goes ahead, says Yang Ming
Strike disruption begins: 'a frenzy' to come with extra demand for airfreight
DHL to launch pharma brand and eyes 'audacious' 50% revenue boost
Mediation talks begin at port of Montreal after workers vote to strike
Bottlenecks begin to form in Asia as air peak season approaches
