CNBC: Tech SoftBank posts blowout quarterly gains at Vision Fund tech arm

CNBC reports:

Japanese giant SoftBank logged a 608.5 billion yen ($3.96 billion) gain on its Vision Fund tech investment arm in its fiscal second quarter ended Sept. 30, posting a steep quarterly increase after swinging back to black in the three months to June.

The company attributed the lion’s share of the increase to valuation gains recorded at the SoftBank Vision Fund 1, noting higher share prices for e-commerce firm Coupang and Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global, as well as the value increase of its investments in Chinese tech company Bytedancel quarter.

The company attributed the lion’s share of the increase to valuation gains recorded at the SoftBank Vision Fund 1, noting higher share prices for e-commerce firm Coupang and Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global, as well as the value increase of its investments in Chinese tech company Bytedance…

To read the full post, please click here.