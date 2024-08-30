BBG: German union prefers CVC as Schenker buyer to save jobs

'Forwarders hope DSV will win DB Schenker'
They say…
AMZN: APPEAL UPDATEDSV: PRESSURE BUILDS AAPL: OPENAI FUNDING INTERESTCHRW: ANOTHER INSIDER CASHES INHLAG: GRI DISCLOSUREMAERSK: HOVERING AROUND FOUR-MONTH LOWSTSLA: CHINA COMPETITIONDHL: BOLT-ON DEAL TALKAMZN: NEW ZEALAND PROJECTDHL: SURCHARGE RISKKNIN: LEGAL RISKF: 'DEI' HURDLESPLD: RATING UPDATEXOM: DISPOSALS
AMZN: APPEAL UPDATEDSV: PRESSURE BUILDS AAPL: OPENAI FUNDING INTERESTCHRW: ANOTHER INSIDER CASHES INHLAG: GRI DISCLOSUREMAERSK: HOVERING AROUND FOUR-MONTH LOWSTSLA: CHINA COMPETITIONDHL: BOLT-ON DEAL TALKAMZN: NEW ZEALAND PROJECTDHL: SURCHARGE RISKKNIN: LEGAL RISKF: 'DEI' HURDLESPLD: RATING UPDATEXOM: DISPOSALS
BLOOMBERG reports:
Verdi, Germany’s most powerful labor union, is making the unusual move of backing a private equity firm’s bid for Deutsche Bahn’s planned €14 billion ($15.5 billion) sale of its Schenker logistics arm.
After meeting with the two final suitors, Verdi estimated that 5,300 more jobs would be at risk if Deutsche Bahn were to sell the unit to Danish logistics company DSV A/S instead of a consortium around CVC Capital, according to documents seen by Bloomberg News and people familiar with the matter.
“If CVC were to take over, Schenker would continue to operate as one company. If DSV were to take over, DSV said the employees would be split between three companies,” Verdi said in the letter sent Thursday to Deutsche Bahn’s supervisory board members. The union added that the supervisory board is strongly advised to work to preserve jobs.
The union’s preference for CVC is an example of private equity’s reputational shift in Germany, where they were long derided as locusts for buying targets, cutting costs and then moving on…
The full post is here.
Foreign airlines react to sudden new US rule tightening air cargo security
'Forwarders hope DSV will win DB Schenker'
Container manufacturers tell customers they are ‘sold out’ until mid-October
Transpacific rates war breaks out as new arrivals undercut major liners
Threat of more strikes at German ports as workers reject 'inadequate' offer
Bust-to-boom-to-bust: the cyclicality of air cargo growth patterns
Strike at major Indian ports called off, but supply chain challenges remain
Transhipment boom at port of Colombo fades as the competition grows
News in Brief podcast | Week 35 2024 | Global strike disruption and low available tonnage
JAS Worldwide cyber-attack – 'making significant progress'
Arrival of new box ships and fewer blank sailings should ease port congestion
Zim scales up its box ship fleet to challenge its liner rivals
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article