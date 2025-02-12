CNBC: SoftBank posts surprise loss in third quarter, revenue also misses estimates

CNBC: Tech SoftBank posts blowout quarterly gains at Vision Fund tech arm
CNBC reports: Japanese giant SoftBank logged a 608.5 billion yen ($3.96 billion) gain on its Vision ...
CNBC reports:
SoftBank Group posted a surprise quarterly loss Wednesday as its Vision Funds investments fell into red. The Japanese company’s revenue also missed analysts’ estimates.
Here are Softbank’s results compared with LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who have been more consistently accurate:
– Revenue: 1.83 trillion yen vs. 1.84 trillion yen
– Net loss of 369.17 billion yen vs. a profit of 298.53 billion yen
The company’s Vision Fund investments clocked a loss of 352.75 billion yen for the quarter ended Dec. 31. The broader Vision Fund segment — which factors in administrative costs, fluctuations in currency, among other things — reported a loss of 309.93 billion yen.
The Vision Funds segment had posted a profit for the past two quarters…
To read the full post, please click here.
