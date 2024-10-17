Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

SEC investigates CSX's accounting

GXO: NEW ZENITH KNIN: STRENGTH CHRW: MOMENTUMWTC: WEAKENINGAAPL: SECRET AUTO PROJECTR: NO KIDDINGDHL: TIM SCHARWATH TALKS DEALS DHL: TIM SCHARWATH TALKS GROWTH DHL: RESHUFFLEAMZN: WIZARD OF OZR: CAPITAL DEPLOYMENTBA: CRISIS DEEPENSGXO: UPSIDE

GXO: NEW ZENITH KNIN: STRENGTH CHRW: MOMENTUMWTC: WEAKENINGAAPL: SECRET AUTO PROJECTR: NO KIDDINGDHL: TIM SCHARWATH TALKS DEALS DHL: TIM SCHARWATH TALKS GROWTH DHL: RESHUFFLEAMZN: WIZARD OF OZR: CAPITAL DEPLOYMENTBA: CRISIS DEEPENSGXO: UPSIDE

CSX Photo 247348292 © Tony Dezenzio Dreamstime.com
Photo: © Tony Dezenzio
By

US railroad CSX disclosed today in a 10-Q filing lodged with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that earlier this month it received a subpoena* from the enforcement division of the SEC “requesting information relating to, among other things, the accounting restatement disclosed in the Company’s August 5, 2024 10-Q”.

(*Earlier this summer, it made the headlines as it delayed its quarterly earnings “report due to [a] review of [the] prior period accounting“.)

The company has also been responding “to information requests by the SEC related to certain of the company’s non-financial performance metrics”.

CSX said it is cooperating with the SEC and providing information responsive to these requests, and it believes its reporting “complied with applicable requirements in all material respects”.

However, it “cannot anticipate the timing, scope, outcome or possible impact of the investigation, financial or otherwise”.

Stock price falling -5.9% to $33.4 at the time of writing.

Out earlier today on Premium: ‘How battered railroad CSX thinks about… trucking upside in 2025‘.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CSX Seeking Alpha

    Most read news

    Spot rates ex-Asia still falling, despite USEC congestion, with more blanks

    Carriers battle for market share as demand falls and alliance shuffle looms

    China's ecommerce giants revamp strategy to get round new US rules

    Air cargo spot rates hit 2024 peak, while Vietnam becomes a hotspot

    A Trump presidency would put pressure on ocean rates and Asian exports

    DP World buys 47,000 teu of containers to boost 'end-to-end' ambitions

    Freight rates will stay high next year – no respite for shippers, predicts Drewry

    French windfall tax will saddle CMA CGM with 'competitive disadvantage'

    US retailers look to consumers to save an industrial sector in the doldrums

    Loadstar Podcast | October 2024 | From Suez to supply chain strategy: adapting to new trading landscapes

    Capacity squeeze will ease as more newbuilds arrive, says Xeneta

    Europe's logistics operators tighten security after alert by UK counter-terror services

    Liner industry frustration as India demands millions in taxes

    Timeline essential: Lethargic Kuehne + Nagel? 'Just take it private'

    Air cargo market enjoys some calm before an expected Q4 storm

    Surging transhipment cargo means SE Asia ports must cooperate, not compete