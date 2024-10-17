SEC investigates CSX's accounting
US railroad CSX disclosed today in a 10-Q filing lodged with the Securities and Exchange ...
US railroad CSX released its quarterly numbers after the US market close yesterday, 16 October and what, curiously, made the headlines was a Q3 24 performance that fell short of “earnings expectations amid soft trucking environment“.
That factor was also mentioned by $69bn-market-cap CSX in its investor pack, where the firm noted that a weak trucking market is set to remain a near-term challenge.
In one investor forum on Seeking Alpha, that topic drove a couple of comments worth flagging, starting with: ...
Spot rates ex-Asia still falling, despite USEC congestion, with more blanks
Carriers battle for market share as demand falls and alliance shuffle looms
China's ecommerce giants revamp strategy to get round new US rules
Air cargo spot rates hit 2024 peak, while Vietnam becomes a hotspot
A Trump presidency would put pressure on ocean rates and Asian exports
DP World buys 47,000 teu of containers to boost 'end-to-end' ambitions
Freight rates will stay high next year – no respite for shippers, predicts Drewry
French windfall tax will saddle CMA CGM with 'competitive disadvantage'
US retailers look to consumers to save an industrial sector in the doldrums
Loadstar Podcast | October 2024 | From Suez to supply chain strategy: adapting to new trading landscapes
Capacity squeeze will ease as more newbuilds arrive, says Xeneta
Europe's logistics operators tighten security after alert by UK counter-terror services
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article