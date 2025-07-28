Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / US intermodal players gear up to target cross-border rail trade with Mexico

Caspian Rail
By

US intermodal operators are beefing up their capabilities in the Mexico trade, where the domestic rail carriers are struggling with lower volumes and signs of slowing cross-border trade and headwinds from looming tariffs.

Meanwhile, US sector heavyweight Hub Group is taking over ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Canadian Pacific Kansas City Southern (CPKC) CSX Mexican Intermodal Transport Association (AMTI) North American Intermodal Railfreight