RTR: Taiwan says China seizes fishing boat near its coast

Taiwan says China seizes fishing boat near its coast

AMZN: A TOP PICK KNIN: GOING WITH THE FLOWDSV: RISINGMAERSK: SOARINGMAERSK: HOLDING MSS DISPOSALWMT: FOCUS ON COREUPS: STAFF CUTSGM: TOP SALESGXO: LEGAL RISKAMZN: AI-DRIVEN VALUETSLA: UP SHE GOESUPS: LOOKING FORWARDUPS: LOWERING EPS ESTIMATESEXPD: UNDER PRESSURE CHRW: JOB CUTS REPORTEDWTC: ANOTHER DEAL

REUTERS reports:

Chinese officials boarded and then seized a Taiwanese fishing boat operating near China’s coast close to a Taiwan-controlled island late Tuesday and took it to a Chinese port, Taiwan’s coast guard said, in a further escalation of tensions.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has ramped up pressure on Taipei since May when President Lai Ching-te took office, a man Beijing accuses of being a “separatist”…

The full post is here.

Also worth a read: “The Looming Crisis in the Taiwan Strait“.

