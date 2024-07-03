RTR: Taiwan says China seizes fishing boat near its coast

China shuns meat from two US locations after banned feed additive found
A ban on US meat exports out of two locations has disrupted shipments to China ...
REUTERS reports:
Chinese officials boarded and then seized a Taiwanese fishing boat operating near China’s coast close to a Taiwan-controlled island late Tuesday and took it to a Chinese port, Taiwan’s coast guard said, in a further escalation of tensions.
China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has ramped up pressure on Taipei since May when President Lai Ching-te took office, a man Beijing accuses of being a “separatist”…
Maersk pulls out of DB Schenker bid after identifying 'challenges' in integration
Forwarders 'being squeezed' as spot and contract rates move further apart
Return to double-digit spot rate gains looms with new FAK hikes and surcharges
Container futures trading trend suggests no end to Red Sea crisis this year
Shipper fears resurface as Canadian rail workers renew vote for strike
Red Sea crisis dictates container fleet capacity trends
Freighter aircraft: 'we are on the cusp of major change in large widebodies'
Airlines add transpac capacity as flood of ecommerce traffic continues
MSC to launch Europe-Asia-North America service
Kuehne + Nagel restructure – 'Paul was the one with the guts to do it'
Indian importers turning to bulkers as box line capacity falters
Former Flexport/Amazon execs launch tech start-up for forwarders
Schenker race...Mærsk out – in the name of synergies, or the lack thereof
Liner schedule reliability improving, but late ships are arriving even later
News in Brief Podcast | Week 27 2024 | A bustling ocean freight market, acquisition and bankruptcy
Air freight 'set for a turbulent summer' – but is it dependent on ocean failing?
