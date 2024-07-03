RTR: Taiwan says China seizes fishing boat near its coast

By LoadstarEditorial 03/07/2024

REUTERS reports:

Chinese officials boarded and then seized a Taiwanese fishing boat operating near China’s coast close to a Taiwan-controlled island late Tuesday and took it to a Chinese port, Taiwan’s coast guard said, in a further escalation of tensions.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has ramped up pressure on Taipei since May when President Lai Ching-te took office, a man Beijing accuses of being a “separatist”…

The full post is here.

Also worth a read: “The Looming Crisis in the Taiwan Strait“.