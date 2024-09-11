Sign up for our FREE newsletter
RTR: Denmark's DSV wins 14 bln-euro race for Deutsche Bahn's Schenker, sources say

AMZN: 'CNI' HEDGEDSV: DB SCHENKER RACE IS NOT OVER BA: NEW LOWS ON THE RADARMAERSK: OUTPERFORMING DSV: WEEKLY UPDATE GM: AUTO WOES HERE TO STAY WMT: FULFILMENT AND MARKETPLACE APPEAL RXO: DOWN TO NEW EQUITY PRICING VALUEAMZN: UK DATA CENTRES INVESTMENTUPS: GERMAN BOLT-ON DEALAAPL: PAY YOUR DUESWTC: LOST FOR WORDS DSV: STEADY DOES ITRXO: COYOTE EQUITY FUNDING 'UPSIZED'RXO: RIGHTS ISSUEGXO: DEFENSIVEMAERSK: MSC RIVALRY INTENSIFIES

deals
REUTERS reports:

Danish logistics company DSV (DSV.CO) won the race to buy Schenker, the rail logistics arm of German state railway Deutsche Bahn, sources at the railway and at the German government said.

The sources said a preliminary contract for the transaction, worth some 14 billion euros, would be signed in coming days. The deal must be approved by DB’s supervisory board, comprised mainly, but not exclusively of government, parliamentary and union representatives…

The story is here.

PS: For more, check out the comment section here…

    Topics

    DB Schenker DSV Reuters AP Moller - Maersk CVC Capital Partners Deutsche Bahn (DB)

