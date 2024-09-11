RTR: Denmark's DSV wins 14 bln-euro race for Deutsche Bahn's Schenker, sources say

By LoadstarEditorial 11/09/2024

REUTERS reports:

Danish logistics company DSV (DSV.CO) won the race to buy Schenker, the rail logistics arm of German state railway Deutsche Bahn, sources at the railway and at the German government said.

The sources said a preliminary contract for the transaction, worth some 14 billion euros, would be signed in coming days. The deal must be approved by DB’s supervisory board, comprised mainly, but not exclusively of government, parliamentary and union representatives…

The story is here.

