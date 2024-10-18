New UK border checks on imports 'bring cost, confusion and frustration'
Supply chain leaders have warned of increased costs, confusion and frustration as the UK today ...
GXO: DEFENSIVE FWRD: RALLYING ON TAKEOVER TALKODFL: STEADY YIELDVW: NEW MODEL NEEDEDWTC: TAKING PROFIT JBHT: SHORT-LIVED RALLY AND STEADY YIELDGXO: NEW ZENITH KNIN: STRENGTH CHRW: MOMENTUMWTC: WEAKENINGAAPL: SECRET AUTO PROJECTR: NO KIDDINGDHL: TIM SCHARWATH TALKS DEALS DHL: TIM SCHARWATH TALKS GROWTH
GXO: DEFENSIVE FWRD: RALLYING ON TAKEOVER TALKODFL: STEADY YIELDVW: NEW MODEL NEEDEDWTC: TAKING PROFIT JBHT: SHORT-LIVED RALLY AND STEADY YIELDGXO: NEW ZENITH KNIN: STRENGTH CHRW: MOMENTUMWTC: WEAKENINGAAPL: SECRET AUTO PROJECTR: NO KIDDINGDHL: TIM SCHARWATH TALKS DEALS DHL: TIM SCHARWATH TALKS GROWTH
Portsmouth International Port, on the UK’s south coast, is eyeing further growth in the container trade by looking to the needs of the shortsea sector, following a £20m ($26m) funding boost.
The city council approved the cash injection this week, part of more than £30m to be invested in the port over the next 20 years, to bolster handling capacity.
“The investment will be spent on reconfiguring the site to handle more cargo on the quay and provides an opportunity to fund future plans,” a council spokesperson told The Loadstar.
Since Brexit, the port has been promoting itself as an alternative to some of the more well known UK gateways and seen surging volumes.
While still predominate in the fresh fruit arena – for example, until recently one in every two bananas eaten in the UK came through Portsmouth – it has also seen a 65% uptick in box volumes.
Asked how it intends to compete with the likes of Felixstowe, London Gateway and neighbouring Southampton, the spokesperson said the port “offers alternative options to the major ports that generally support larger vessels”.
“We are fully positioned on the south coast to support shortsea shipping routes, with excellent motorway links offering a faster service into the Midlands and London.”
Portsmouth city councillor Steve Pitt claimed damage had been done to the port’s prospects as a consequence of Brexit, in particular the loss of space resulting from the border control posts (BCPs) that had to be built but which have subsequently seen little to no use.
“Changes to BCP implementation and planning delays for the development of an aggregates terminal all contributed towards an estimated £12m in lost revenue over five years,” said Mr Pitt.
Freight rates will stay high next year – no respite for shippers, predicts Drewry
Carriers battle for market share as demand falls and alliance shuffle looms
China's ecommerce giants revamp strategy to get round new US rules
A Trump presidency would put pressure on ocean rates and Asian exports
DP World buys 47,000 teu of containers to boost 'end-to-end' ambitions
Europe's logistics operators tighten security after alert by UK counter-terror services
Delhi taking the lion's share of India's new air cargo capacity
Capacity squeeze will ease as more newbuilds arrive, says Xeneta
Loadstar Podcast | October 2024 | From Suez to supply chain strategy: adapting to new trading landscapes
French windfall tax will saddle CMA CGM with 'competitive disadvantage'
Liner industry frustration as India demands millions in taxes
Surging transhipment cargo means SE Asia ports must cooperate, not compete
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article