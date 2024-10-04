Fans of American toilet paper in Poland back on a roll
Americans concerned over personal hygiene following the start of the port strike have reportedly panic-bought ...
DSV: STAR OF THE WEEKDSV: FLAWLESS EXECUTIONKNIN: ANOTHER LOWWTC: TAKING PROFITMAERSK: HAMMEREDZIM: PAINFUL END OF STRIKE STLA: PAYOUT RISKAMZN: GOING NOWHEREAMZN: SEASONAL PEAK PREPARATIONSJBHT: LVL PARTNERSHIPHD: MACRO READING AND DISCONNECTSTLA: 'FALLING LEAVES'STLA: THE STEEP DROP
DSV: STAR OF THE WEEKDSV: FLAWLESS EXECUTIONKNIN: ANOTHER LOWWTC: TAKING PROFITMAERSK: HAMMEREDZIM: PAINFUL END OF STRIKE STLA: PAYOUT RISKAMZN: GOING NOWHEREAMZN: SEASONAL PEAK PREPARATIONSJBHT: LVL PARTNERSHIPHD: MACRO READING AND DISCONNECTSTLA: 'FALLING LEAVES'STLA: THE STEEP DROP
The USMX and the ILA – likely under the influence of the White House – have ended the strike, for now, with ports re-opening today.
The pair announced last night that they have reached a “tentative agreement on wages” and that they will extend the current master contract until 15 January, five days before the new US president takes office.
In a joint statement, they said that they would “return to the bargaining table to negotiate all other outstanding issues. Effective immediately, all current job actions will cease, and all work covered by the Master Contract will resume”.
Reportedly, the new terms will give ILA members a 62% pay increase over six years. The level of automation still has to be agreed, and will likely continue to be a sticking point.
As of this morning, according to Scan Global Logistics, at least 50 containerships are thought to be anchored offshore, but will begin to berth today, in the order that they arrived.
Scan said the “the backlog and subsequent congestion are expected to be a factor for at least the remainder of the month”.
It added that those carriers that have already called force majeure did “not include defined plans for cargo en route or in transit but placemarks and validates the action should the decision to terminate cargo at alternate discharge locations be reached”.
Scan Global said it was working with carriers on affected cargo “with the intent to have all bookings completed to their original final destination”.
With the contract now due to expire in January, there will still be uncertainty in the market – but after the busy pre-Christmas season when volumes are generally lower. The new date is also politically easier, putting any challenges in the in-box of an already elected new president.
According to new data from Vizion API, as of last night the most affected companies, with containers stuck in east and Gulf coast ports, are Walmart, which has 837.2teu in ports, with an average dwell time of more than 10 days. Kuehne + Nagel, the second most affected, has 323teu with an average dwell time of more than 16 days.
While DHL Global Forwarding has just 293teu at ports, the average dwell time is 37 days. Although they have fewer containers impacted, some shippers have worse dwell times: Adidas is averaging at 45 days, Kerry Apex is at 49 days, Riviana Foods at 48 days and Flexport, with just 79teu, at an average of 41 days.
Savannah tops the list of the most teus still in port, at 8,971, followed by New York at 3,901 and Houston at 2,401.
Over in Montréal, meanwhile, the port has reopened after its 72-hour industrial action. The Maritime Employers’ Association said that it would meet the union today at 11am, under mediation with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.
“We want a lasting agreement that takes reality into account so we can work together to bring stability and cargo back to Montréal.”
It added: “No further information will be provided so as not to interfere in the mediation process.”
Check out this clip of Stephanie Loomis, head of ocean freight, North America, Rhenus, and Peter Sand, chief analyst, Xeneta discussing the impact of the strikes
Atlantic and Gulf coast US ports close as ILA rejects last-minute offer
Box lines declare force majeure as White House defends ILA
Talks rumoured to be underway after USMX urged ILA back to the table
ILA blames 'profiteering' foreign-shipping lines for US port strike
Strike disruption begins: 'a frenzy' to come with extra demand for airfreight
Shippers scrambling for alternatives as box lines divert from closed ports
Airlines scramble to avoid Middle East airspace as missiles fly
Port strike will see 60 more ships at anchor this week and rates rising
Port workers at Montreal to begin three-day strike on Monday
MSC vessel to omit US east coast calls for Halifax on inducement
Union members on DB board set to vote against DSV sale
Gemini's outdated hub-and spoke strategy will prove 'ineffective'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article