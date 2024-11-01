'Strong' Q3 for Maersk as it prepares for alliance launch – but no bid for GXO
Maersk has ruled out bidding for GXO, as it revealed strong Q3 earnings this morning. ...
It was a more convincing Mærsk CEO yesterday, Halloween, trying to address a virtual room full of analysts during the customary Q3 24 call – 14 beautiful minds joined – that followed the release of quarterly operating figures adding little to what was already disclosed last week.
However
The man pulling the strings, Vincent Clerc, neatly explained all the moving parts, what works and what doesn’t: why this is “a quarter we can truly be proud of“; why Gemini, with new partner ...
