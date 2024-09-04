Integrators gone nuts? From DHL's 'demand fee' to UPS's 'surge fee'...
Predictions, feedback welcome
We’ve have waited and waited since late June and still, we don’t know what the future holds for FedEx Freight, the spin-off candidate which, on paper at least, currently remains part of the new ’One FedEx’ family from Memphis.
Yet, with its fiscal Q1 25 performance disclosure only two weeks away, there is a whiff of excitement in our marketplace.
Even more so after yesterday’s (quiet) disclosure via a filing lodged with the Securities and Exchange Commission, breaking down how the new ...
East coast port strike threat grows – and Canadian rail dispute still lingers
Transpacific rates war breaks out as new arrivals undercut major liners
Ocean carriers 'fire blanks' ahead of China’s Golden Week holiday
Bad weather causes chaos at Indian ports, and cargo backlogs build
MSC subsidiary Medlog buys UK's biggest haulier, Maritime Transport
JAS Forwarding recovers from cyber-attack, but saw 'many stolen credentials'
Wan Hai has been invited to join a shipping alliance, reveals GM
DSV rough patch continues, with questions asked over Russian trade
JAS Worldwide cyber-attack – 'all core functions are operating'
Gemini's hub-and-spoke strategy will 'fuel demand for feeder vessels'
Arrival of new box ships and fewer blank sailings should ease port congestion
Loadstar Podcast | September 2024 | EU incendiary threats, US security tightens, air cargo surge and DB Schenker bidding wars
Methanol 'happy hour' over, and decarbonisation will double freight rates
DSV offering €1bn investment and jobs guarantee to land Schenker, claim
Surcharges add up for parcel shippers – and there may be more to come
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article