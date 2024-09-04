Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / One heart, one soul... 'One FedEx' corporate structure revealed 

New and old way
ID 49050485 © Constantin Stanciu | Dreamstime.com
By

We’ve have waited and waited since late June and still, we don’t know what the future holds for FedEx Freight, the spin-off candidate which, on paper at least, currently remains part of the new ’One FedEx’ family from Memphis.

Yet, with its fiscal Q1 25 performance disclosure only two weeks away, there is a whiff of excitement in our marketplace.

Even more so after yesterday’s (quiet) disclosure via a filing lodged with the Securities and Exchange Commission, breaking down how the new ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Break-up FedEx FedEx Freight One FedEx Amazon International Longshoremen's Association Strike inaction Teamsters United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) UPS ver.di ZDS

    Most read news

    East coast port strike threat grows – and Canadian rail dispute still lingers

    Transpacific rates war breaks out as new arrivals undercut major liners

    Ocean carriers 'fire blanks' ahead of China’s Golden Week holiday

    Bad weather causes chaos at Indian ports, and cargo backlogs build

    MSC subsidiary Medlog buys UK's biggest haulier, Maritime Transport

    JAS Forwarding recovers from cyber-attack, but saw 'many stolen credentials'

    Wan Hai has been invited to join a shipping alliance, reveals GM

    DSV rough patch continues, with questions asked over Russian trade

    JAS Worldwide cyber-attack – 'all core functions are operating'

    Gemini's hub-and-spoke strategy will 'fuel demand for feeder vessels'

    Arrival of new box ships and fewer blank sailings should ease port congestion

    DP World completes Cargo Services acquisition

    Loadstar Podcast | September 2024 | EU incendiary threats, US security tightens, air cargo surge and DB Schenker bidding wars

    Methanol 'happy hour' over, and decarbonisation will double freight rates

    DSV offering €1bn investment and jobs guarantee to land Schenker, claim

    Surcharges add up for parcel shippers – and there may be more to come