FMC approves Gemini Cooperation despite anti-competitive 'concerns'
With the announcement yesterday, 9 September, that the remaining THE Alliance members – Yang Ming, HMM and ONE – have renewed the grouping and rebranded it the Premier Alliance (a far better name, by the way) for a five-year period, shippers and forwarders can at least count on one aspect of the industry remaining stable for the best part of the remainder of the decade.
ILA doubles down on strike threat as shippers brace for port chaos
Services set to shut down as 'super typhoon' heads for South China
DSV offering €1bn investment and jobs guarantee to land Schenker, claim
ILA chief vows to form global 'mega-union' to fight port automation
Asia-Europe spot rate decline quickens – 'the market has turned'
New strings attached - shipping shapes up for 2025 with Premier Alliance launch
Warning of peak season airfreight capacity challenges out of Asia
CVC sets out benefits of its 'superior' offer for Schenker in letter to DB
Maersk and Hapag dip into charter market to boost Gemini fleet
Canada imposes new air cargo security rules in response to threats
