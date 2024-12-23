Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News in Brief Podcast | Week 52 | The 2024 Blooper Reel 

FDX: ABOUT USPS PRIVATISATIONFDX: CCO VIEWFDX: LOWER GUIDANCE FDX: DISRUPTING AIR FREIGHTFDX: FOCUS ON KEY VERTICALFDX: LTL OUTLOOKGXO: NEW LOW LINE: NEW LOW FDX: INDUSTRIAL WOESFDX: HEALTH CHECKFDX: TRADING UPDATEWMT: GREEN WOESFDX: FREIGHT BREAK-UPFDX: WAITING FOR THE SPINHON: BREAK-UP ALLUREDSV: BREACHING SUPPORTVW: BOLT-ON DEALAMZN: TOP PICK

Charlotte News in Brief podcast
This year-end episode of The News in Brief Podcast captures all the mistakes and outtakes from 2024.  

Host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone, The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane and The Loadstar managing editor Gavin van Marle have given you a year of concise and timely supply chain news summaries, but this compilation of outtakes reveals the laughs, frustrations and canine interruptions that were had behind-the-scenes. 

Like any good blooper reel, this 11-minute podcast contains lots of swearing, which some audiences may find offensive – you have been warned!  

The Loadstar Podcast News in Brief will now be on a ‘brief’ hiatus until Monday 6 January, but be sure to join us in the new year – it’s the best way to catch up on all you’ve missed over the holiday.  

    The Loadstar News in Brief Podcast

