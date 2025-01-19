Trump moves into the Oval Office and supply chains enter unchartered waters
Donald Trump has vowed to unleash a raft of decrees from “day one” of his ...
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including which ports are facing or experiencing backlogs, and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.
She is helped by The Loadstar managing editor Gavin van Marle, who touches on the possible implication of an Israel-Palestine ceasefire and the latest developments in a heating trade war ahead of Trump’s inauguration today.
Then, The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane discusses a new proposal to change US de minimis rules and lay-off rumours at Expeditors – a Loadstar DeskOne exclusive…
Finally, as always, this podcast offers a round-up of last week’s air and sea freight rates.
So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, in just 14 minutes!
Click here to listen to the episode on SPOTIFY
Click here to listen to the episode on APPLE PODCASTS
Alternatively, subscribe to our podcasts on your streaming platform of choice by searching for ‘The Loadstar’.
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
