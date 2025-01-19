Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News in Brief Podcast | Week 3 | Ceasefire talks, ecommerce and Expeditors  

FDX: GOODBYE TIMEAMZN: SCRUTINYGM: BAD BEHAVIOURDHL: STICKING PEP: UNFAIR COMPETITIONKNX: JBHT RIPPLE EFFECTJBHT: DOWNGRADESDHL: SHINING ON WEAKNESSKNIN: ENOUGH DAMAGE DONE NOWLINE: BOUNCING BACKMAERSK: LOOKING AHEADUPS: UPGRADE AHEAD OF EARNINGSAMZN: BETTING ODDSJBHT: EARNINGS MISSJBHT: EARNINGS SEASON IS HEREDHL: BOTTOM FISHINGDSV: DOWN

FDX: GOODBYE TIMEAMZN: SCRUTINYGM: BAD BEHAVIOURDHL: STICKING PEP: UNFAIR COMPETITIONKNX: JBHT RIPPLE EFFECTJBHT: DOWNGRADESDHL: SHINING ON WEAKNESSKNIN: ENOUGH DAMAGE DONE NOWLINE: BOUNCING BACKMAERSK: LOOKING AHEADUPS: UPGRADE AHEAD OF EARNINGSAMZN: BETTING ODDSJBHT: EARNINGS MISSJBHT: EARNINGS SEASON IS HEREDHL: BOTTOM FISHINGDSV: DOWN

Charlotte News in Brief podcast
By

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including which ports are facing or experiencing backlogs, and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week. 

She is helped by The Loadstar managing editor Gavin van Marle, who touches on the possible implication of an Israel-Palestine ceasefire and the latest developments in a heating trade war ahead of Trump’s inauguration today.  

Then, The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane discusses a new proposal to change US de minimis rules and lay-off rumours at Expeditors – a Loadstar DeskOne exclusive… 

Finally, as always, this podcast offers a round-up of last week’s air and sea freight rates.  

So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, in just 14 minutes! 

Click here to listen to the episode on SPOTIFY

Click here to listen to the episode on APPLE PODCASTS

Alternatively, subscribe to our podcasts on your streaming platform of choice by searching for ‘The Loadstar’.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    'Trump trade' Air freight rates CBP Container freight rates de minimis Donald Trump Drewry Wold Container Index (WCI) ecommerce Expeditors Port of Chittagong Port of Vancouver Tariffs The Loadstar News in Brief Podcast trade war Xeneta’s XSI

    Most read news

    Airfreight sector left 'exposed' after ecommerce traffic 'falls off a cliff'

    Shippers claim major box lines 'acted together' to profit from the pandemic

    Red Sea attacks on ships could continue, despite Gaza ceasefire

    'That's the Expeditors' way' – the latest Q&A soliloquy

    Ceasefire, but incentives for Houthi attacks and ship diversions remain

    India feels the heat as China 'weaponises' for trade war bargaining power

    EXCLUSIVE: Top gun out at Ceva Logistics

    CBP unveils its proposed changes to rules on low-value imports

    As CNY and slack season approach, the ocean price-cutting begins

    Hapag-Lloyd revamps Asian feeder network ahead of Gemini launch

    Houthis to cease attacks on non-Israeli shipping in Red Sea

    War, weather and global tension the chief threats to 2025 supply chains

    Vancouver races to clear logjam as Trump tariff threat hangs over ports

    Hapag-Lloyd bullish on bookings and reliability as Gemini launch nears

    Loadstar Podcast | January 2025 | Container shipping 2025: Hapag-Lloyd outlook, Swire’s transpacific strategy and Scan Global insight

    CMA CGM set to be first liner to resume Suez transits?