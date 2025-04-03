CNBC: Trump’s tariffs incite fury in China and dismay in Europe

By LoadstarEditorial 03/04/2025

CNBC reports:

The French government slammed U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, with one official saying his slew of fresh tariffs reflected an “imperialist posture” toward the rest of the world.

Trump is behaving as if he’s “master of the world,” French government spokesperson Sophie Primas told RTL Radio, according to comments reported and translated by Reuters. Primas said the EU was likely to issue countermeasures initially in mid-April and then again in late April.

Trump on Wednesday announced a blanket 20% tariff ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN